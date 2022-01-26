Arrigo Announces Expanded Accessibility To City Hall and Constituent Services

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo has announced Revere 311, the Mayor’s Constituent Service Office, will be opening their brand-new office space in the basement of City Hall soon. Once open, residents will have the option to talk to our 311 constituent service staff in-person, with assistance for a variety of requests such as missed trash pick-up, potholes, tree maintenance, and more. Previously, the 311 office was not open to the public. With a new walk-up information window, residents now have the ability to speak to a 311 team member in person. The 311 Office, now in its fifth year, has seen impressive annual growth in its reach and use. The center received 19,000 phone calls and 4,400 service requests in its first year, growing to 34,000 phone calls and over 10,000 service requests last year.

“The new 311 office space will give us the opportunity to assist every resident, even in person at City Hall,” said Nicholas Romano, Director of Revere 311. “Connecting to residents and offering the best service possible has always been our goal in the 311 office. The new space gives us more liberty to connect with residents, assist with their issues, and streamline city services. This is a new chapter for the 311 team and I’m excited to see where this will take us.”

As Mayor Arrigo works to continue to modernize government and expand accessibility, the City of Revere will now utilize Hyper-Reach – a new emergency alert platform to bring City and weather email, text, and phone call alerts to residents. For the first time, Revere emergency alerts and weather notices will be translated in Spanish – an effort made to ensure all residents, despite the language they speak, have access to important resources. Those who wish to continue receiving alerts must visit www.revere.org/connect to make sure they are subscribed to the new system, and those who have unsubscribed from our prior alert system will have to do so again. Residents can also download the Hyper-Reach app to receive notifications on their phon. If residents have any questions about the new system, they are encouraged to reach out to Revere 311.

“With new projects, initiatives, and campaigns launching almost every week, it’s more important than ever before to ensure our residents have access to this information in multiple languages,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Throughout the pandemic we utilized a variety of communications tools, and by expanding on that framework, our residents now have more access to City Hall than ever before. Simple things like emergency alerts, newsletters, and City-specific text messaging creates community and ensures our residents are connected to all things Revere.”

The City of Revere 311 Office launched www.revere.org/connect in an effort to connect residents to the various communications tools available. On one streamlined webpage, residents are able to subscribe, follow, or register for the following tools:

Hyper-Reach Emergency and Weather Alerts: This system will be used to announce urgent matters in the City, such as weather emergencies, road closures, events that may impact water service, and other vital information. Residents have the option to sign up for both alerts from the City as well as opting-in for National Weather Service alerts. This service is available in both English and Spanish.

Public Input Newsletters and Text Messages: Every week, the Mayor’s Office sends a newsletter email and text message to those who are signed up for our subscription service. Information includes new programs with the City, small business support, COVID data and clinics, events, and more. Both English and Spanish newsletters are available.

Revere Trash App: By downloading the Revere Trash App on Apple or Android, residents can input their address to receive push notifications for their specific address’s trash schedule. Learn what can and cannot be recycled, reach out to 311 with questions, and more on this user-friendly app.

Social Media: The City of Revere is regularly updating social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram with information regarding events, COVID, water main shutdowns, City Hall hour changes, and more. Be sure to follow us to be the first to know about new programs the City is offering.