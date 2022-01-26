License Commission Puts Off Renewal of Quality Inn License

The Revere License Commission addressed a full agenda of items at the commission’s regular monthly meeting held last Wednesday, January 19.

Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commission member Daniel Occena were on hand for the meeting.

The meeting was uneventful, with the commissioners voting to approve all of the applications that came before them (see agenda items below), as well as approving a host of license renewals for Revere businesses for 2022 (see below).

However, the lone exception was the request for a license renewal by Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris St. Selevitch said he favored taking no action on renewing the license until representatives from the hotel can appear before the board to explain their plans for the site going forward.

Ward 6 City Councilor Richard Serino, the vice-president of the City Council, appeared at the meeting and said he was against renewing the license. Serino said he too, was looking forward to hearing from the owners of the hotel.

Further action regarding the license renewal was put off until the commission’s next meeting, which is scheduled for February 16.

Following are the agenda items and the commission’s actions on each:

Applications Submitted for Consideration

Item #1: El Paso Enchiladas, LLC d/b/a Algiers Place 1559 North Shore Road. Ahmed Ghiat, Manager, Application for Change of Seating: Application of El Paso Enchiladas, LLC d/b/a Algiers Place, for an increase in seating to 50 seats from 18. The operations will otherwise remain the same.

Discussion and vote:

Mr. Ghiat appeared on behalf of himself to present the application. The commission members had no questions and there were no opponents. The board voted 2-0 to approve the application.

Item #2: Fair Price Market, Inc., 1470 North Shore Road, Abdelkader Fedhal, President and Manager, Application for a Common Victualler License: Application of Fair Price Market, Inc., Abdelkader Fedhal, President and Manager, for a Common Victualler license to be exercised at 1470 North Shore Road, for preparation and service of sandwiches at a convenience store. Requested hours are Sunday – Saturday 6 a.m. – 12 a.m., with no seating.

Discussion and vote:

Commissioner Occena asked the applicant whether he had all of the necessary approvals from the city and was told that all of the required inspections had been conducted. There were no opponents. The commission voted 2-0 to approve the application.

Item #3: Revere Restaurant Group, Inc., d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway, Sean M. Casey, Manager, Application for an Alteration of Premises and Change of License Type: Application of Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, Sean M. Casey, Manager, for an alteration of premises to renovate and expand the licensed premises, and a change of license type from All Alcohol Restaurant to All Alcohol Innholder.

Discussion and vote:

Mr. Casey appeared on behalf of himself and explained that his business will be enlarging the footprint of the restaurant within the hotel to allow guests to bring their alcohol beverages to their rooms. He assured the commissioners that the hotel security will not allow patrons to bring their beverages outside of the hotel. There were no opponents. The application was approved by a vote of 2-0.

Item #4: MFRP Corp., d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road, Peter DePesa, Manager, Application for an Alteration of Premises: Application of MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, Peter DePesa, Manager, for an alteration of premises to renovate and rearrange spaces within the licensed premises.

Discussion and vote:

Mr. DiPesa appeared on behalf of the applicant. He explained that this is the first renovation of the premises since 1994, which will involve rearranging only the interior by essentially reversing the current layout. He said there will be no additional seating. There were no opponents. The commission voted 2-0 to approve the application.

Item #5: North Shore Road Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 555 North Shore Road

Nilesh Patel, LLC Manager, Application for Transfer of a Common Victualler License: Application of North Shore Road Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, Nilesh Patel, LLC Manager, for transfer of a Common Victualler license from Courtyard Donuts, Inc., said license to be exercised at 555 North Shore Road. Requested hours are Sunday – Saturday 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. with seating to remain at 10 inside, 12 outside.

Revere Donuts, LLC, d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 1 Bennington Street Nilesh Patel, LLC Manager

Application for Transfer of a Common Victualler License: Application of Revere Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, Nilesh Patel, LLC Manager, for transfer of a Common Victualler license from RMG Donuts, LLC, said license to be exercised at 1 Bennington Street. Requested hours are Sunday – Saturday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. with seating to remain at 10.

Lee Burbank Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 41 Lee Burbank Highway Nilesh Patel, LLC Manager, Application for Transfer of a Common Victualler License: Application of Lee Burbank Donuts, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, Nilesh Patel, LLC Manager, for transfer of a Common Victualler license from Trifecta Donuts, LLC, said license to be exercised at 41 Lee Burbank Highway. Requested hours are Sunday – Saturday 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. with no seating.

Discussion and vote:

Mr. Patel presented the application. He stated that his company has been expanding its business with the acquisition of Dunkin’ Donuts franchises across the state. They said there will be no changes to the existing franchises in Revere and that he intends to keep the present employees. The commissioners voted 2-0 to approve the application.

Item #6: Nyan Group, Inc., d/b/a Cash Point, 7C Everett Street, Marat Hunanyan, President, Application for a Pawnbroker License: Application of Nyan Group, Inc. d/b/a Cash Point, Marat Hunanyan, President, for a Pawnbroker license to be exercised at 7C Everett Street. Requested hours are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Discussion and vote:

Prominent local attorney James Cipoletta appeared with the applicant, who has five similar business locations in the state. Cipoletta explained that his client wants to upgrade his present business to a pawnbroker business. Mr. Hunanyan told the commissioners that he presently has a second-hand dealer’s license, also known as a junk license, which he has had for six years. He said that there now is a demand from his customers for the services of a pawnbroker, which would allow customers to bring in their items without selling them. Hunanyan said he operates a pawn shop in Beverly and is aware of all of the laws and regulations pertaining to the pawn shop business. There were no opponents and the application was approved by a vote of 2-0.

Item #7: Rockwell Realty Trust, 1380 North Shore Road Jean Geary, Trustee, Application for a Change of Number of Spaces for a Parking Lot License: Application of Rockwal Realty Trust, Jean Geary, Trustee, for a change in the number of available parking spaces to 30 from 45.

Discussion and vote:

Ms. Geary appeared on behalf of herself to present the application. She explained that she is seeking the reduction because of the fewer number of commuters during the current business climate. Ms. Geary previously had appeared before the commission in December regarding the same issue. Commissioner Occena noted however, that the lot has available spaces for 60 vehicles and that based on his observations, there were up to 35 vehicles being parked daily, in addition to a number of vehicles that were being stored there. Ocean said that though there is no way for the commission to know exactly how many vehicles are being parked daily, he would not oppose the request. Geary pointed out that the vehicles that are stored there are from adjacent businesses. She assured the commissioners that if there is an increase in the number of commuter vehicles parked there, she will inform the commission. Selevitch noted that this is the only private commuter lot in the city and told Ms. Geary that if business picks up, it would be her responsibility to come back to the commission to ask for an increase in the number of cars. There were no opponents and the commission voted 2-0 to approve the application.

Item #8: Kenneth G. LaFauci, d/b/a Brothers Auto Body 16 Naples Road, Kenneth G. LaFauci, Manager, Application for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License: Application of Kenneth G. LaFauci d/b/a Brothers Auto Body, for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License, said license to be exercised at 16 Naples Road. Requested hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and requested number of cars for sale is two.

Discussion and vote:

This matter was continued to the commission’s February meeting.

Item #9: Four Partners, Inc., d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach 492 Revere Beach Boulevard Rodrigo Angulo, Manager. Board Discussion: Board discussion concerning the denial of renewal of this license in light of recent filings.

Discussion and vote:

Atty. Cipoletta appeared with the applicant to discuss the issue. Cipoletta explained that there have been internal issues within the corporation that have been resolved recently, including the attainment of a Certificate of Good Standing from the Secretary of State’s office. There also was an issue recently involving the serving of food for takeout, which Cipoletta said stemmed from a misunderstanding by his client. The business presently is closed. Ocean pointed out that it is the responsibility of the business to know what the law is and said that as long as the business operates under the law, the commission is not looking to hurt a local business.

Selevitch said that inasmuch as all of the necessary paperwork now is in order, the commission can move forward with approving and renewing the necessary licenses, which had been held in abeyance since December.

There was no opposition and two persons spoke on behalf of the application, including a resident of Revere Beach Blvd. who advocated in favor of Antonia’s in particular and minority businesses in general. The commission then voted 2-0 to approve the renewal of all of the necessary licenses.

Communications:

1. Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) approval of application of Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant for a change of manager.

2. ABCC notice of hearing for appeal of Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach appealing the denial of renewal of license. (Note: The commission’s action to renew the licenses made this communication a moot issue.)

License Renewals

Fortuneteller:

Mary Wasso d/b/a Revere Psychic Studio, 230 Squire Road

Innholder/Hotel:

Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

Lodging House:

Shirley Investments, LLC, 194 Shirley Avenue

Parking Lot:

Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

Secondhand Dealer:

AC’s Cards & Games, Inc., 348 Revere Street

Class 1 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

The Bikers Outfitter, Inc., 1039 Broadway

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Smart Buy Auto Group, Inc. d/b/a Smart Buy USA, 1107 North Shore Road

Sena Motors, Inc., 120 Squire Road

Ibrahim el Rihane d/b/a U.S.A. Motors, 404 Revere Beach Parkway

Charlie’s Auto Exchange, Inc., 655 North Shore Road

Bob’s Auto Body Services, Ltd., 1456 North Shore Road

Avetis John Nakashian d/b/a European Exotics Auto Sales, 787 North Shore Road

Serop Rob Nakashian d/b/a Beach Motors Auto Sales, 787B North Shore Road

Circle Auto Gallery, Inc., 400 Beach Street

Master Auto Sales, Inc., 1027 Broadway

Emanuele Gulino d/b/a Gulino’s Auto Body, 1062 Broadway

Pat Tata, Jr. d/b/a Millennium Motors, 190 American Legion Highway

Exotic Auto Group, Inc., 212 Everett Street

Motorcycles of Manchester, Inc., 184 Broadway

Entertainment:

Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street

Bajza, Inc. d/b/a Papa Jack’s, 327 Broadway

The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway

Common Victualler:

Sudguru Hotel, LLC d/b/a Quality Inn, 100 Morris Street

Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

Aamwal, Inc. d/b/a Nick’s Bistro, 169 Squire Road

Kelly’s Roast Beef, Inc., 410 Revere Beach Boulevard

Beach Mount Corporation d/b/a Beachmont Roast Beef, 629 Winthrop Avenue

Bajza, Inc. d/b/a Papa Jack’s, 327 Broadway

Target Corporation d/b/a Target Store T-1942, 36 Furlong Drive

Los Hornitos, LLC, 2 Park Avenue

Tori, LLC d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 477 Beach Street

Colimens Corporation d/b/a Taqueria Colima, 425 Revere Beach Boulevard

Mehrun Islam d/b/a 7-Eleven #34393, 127 Broadway

The Delta Hellenic Company, LLC d/b/a Revere House of Pizza, 354 Broadway

The Good Diner, LLC, 361 Broadway

A & I Hospitality, Inc. d/b/a Kabob Hut, 163 Squire Road

La Metapaneca Grill, Inc., 63B Revere Beach Boulevard

Ly Roun & Sereypanha Chhoeurng d/b/a 4 Season Boba Tea, 196 Shirley Avenue

G.F. Enterprise, LLC d/b/a Taco Bell, 339 Squire Road

Extension of Temporary Renewals until April 30 in accordance with the extension of Temporary Certificates of Inspection:

MFRP Corp. d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road

White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, 649 Squire Road The next meeting of the commission is set for February 16