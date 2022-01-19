News Briefs

New Testing Site Opens at Rossetti-Cowan

Lauren Buck. Public Health Director for the City of Revere announces the opening of COVID testing site at the Senior Center. Those residents who want to get tested must make an appointment.

The site will be at the Revere Senior Center, 25 Winthrop Ave on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from 12:00-4:00 p.m. The site is run by Transformative Healthcare.

Those residents wishing to have a test must meet the following criteria:

• Appointment only! Not walk-up

• Open through the end of JAN.

• Parking at Central Ave lot

• Revere residents and municipal staff only (with proof of residency required, or proof of employment)

• The URL is as follows:

• https://tinyurl.com/Seniorcentertesting

Senator-Elect Edwards Invites Constituents to Apply for Community Transition Committee

Senator-Elect Lydia Edwards is inviting residents of the 1st Suffolk and Middlesex District to advise her on constituent and public policy on issues impacting the Senate district. The transition committee will meet with the Senator to discuss specific topics. The committee will cover issues including housing, transportation, addiction and recovery, Massport, seniors, education/youth services, public safety, and environmental justice. The meetings will be organized by topic and will meet regularly during 2022, providing residents opportunity for input on budgetary and legislative matters as the state continues to respond to the pandemic.

“The wisdom and lived experience of district residents is invaluable and key to our communities’ success,” said Senator-Elect Edwards. “Some of the best policies I have ever worked on came from everyday people such as the Domestic Worker Bill of Rights, benefits from Suffolk Downs and the charter amendment for Boston. I believe so much of my job is amplifying the good hard work and ideas of the people I serve.”

Residents can apply for the committee by emailing [email protected]

Please send your name, your city, and the topics you are interested in discussing with the Senator. She will respond with a series of dates and times to discuss each topic. If there is a subject matter not listed above please feel free to suggest it to the Senator -Elect.

Senator-Elect Edwards will be sworn in to the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday, JAN. 20th at 12:00 pm.Due to COVID-19 protocols, the event will have extremely limited attendance, but supporters are invited to view online or join a watch party at Democracy Brewing (35 Temple Pl, Boston, MA 02111).

Senator Edwards will join the in person event after her brief swearing in. Proof of vaccination is required. Doors open at 11:30 AM, the live stream will begin at 12 PM. Please RSVP to Emma at [email protected]

Markey and Warren Announce $307.5 Million in Home Energy Funding

Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced that Massachusetts will receive a record $307.5 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the 2022 fiscal year. The Biden administration reported that in addition to an annual appropriation of $120.5 million for Massachusetts, the state received an additional $187.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan – more than double the state’s typical annual funding for the energy assistance program. LIHEAP is the main federal program that helps low-income households and seniors with their energy bills, providing critical assistance during the cold winter and hot summer months.

“This historic amount of funding to help households cover home energy costs in Massachusetts means no family or senior has to go cold this winter,” said Senators Markey and Warren. “Thousands of additional Massachusetts residents will qualify for vital fuel assistance, and we will once again ensure that our most vulnerable residents are taken care of – especially in the midst of this pandemic. But as climate change makes seasons more extreme and supply chain disruptions continue to exacerbate energy burdens for families, LIHEAP funding must be allocated to not only give families the annual subsidies they need, but also to provide support for weatherization, which will help them reduce their energy burdens over time. We thank the Biden administration for its efforts to distribute this funding and look forward to continuing to expand this home energy assistance program.”

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Senators Markey and Warren advocated for $20 billion in funding for Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) and $4.5 billion in additional funding to LIHEAP.

Baker-Polito Administration Awards Additional $13.5 Million for COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Efforts

The Baker-Polito Administration last week announced $13.5 million to support community organizations working in the cities and towns hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness, acceptance and access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Among the recipients was the Cambridge Health Alliance at the Revere Care Center. These latest grants are part of the Administration’s investment of more than $46.5 million to address vaccine hesitancy.

With these funds, community organizations continue the work of reducing barriers to vaccine access and promoting primary vaccines and boosters for communities and populations most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“These trusted community-based organizations and leaders know their communities and neighborhoods best,” said Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These organizations expand and amplify the efforts of our Vaccine Equity Initiative by helping address the immediate and long-term health equity needs in priority communities – needs that have been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The $13.5 million includes:

• $10.65 million to launch the Massachusetts Community Health Workers for Resilient Communities (MA CRC) program. Ten organizations in nine priority communities have been awarded three-year grants to support community health workers in clinical care settings and support local boards of health in increasing COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

• $2.2 million has been awarded through June 2022 to extend current outreach and education funding to 45 community- and faith-based organizations, including Tribal and Indigenous People-serving organizations. These organizations will continue hosting and promoting vaccine clinics in the 20 Massachusetts communities most impacted by COVID-19. Funded organizations will also engage families and children to support pediatric vaccinations.

• $675,000 has been awarded to 9 community organizations to support a new COVID-19 vaccine equity program to support the unique needs of rural communities.

The grants are the result of three major funding awards from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Commonwealth, building on the state’s investment to increase vaccine awareness and acceptance in communities hardest hit by COVID-19.

Award Recipients:

Massachusetts Community Health Workers for Resilient Communities (MA CRC) (CHW) $10.65M ($3.55M per year for 3 years)

• Cambridge Health Alliance - Revere Care Center.