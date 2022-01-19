Comm. On Disabilities Discusses Improved Access to Revere Beach

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, JAN. 11.

Chairperson Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, and members Mario Grimanis, Jason Barone, and Asmaa Aabou-Fouda were on hand for the meeting that was held via Zoom.

The chief topic of discussion centered around the commission’s efforts to get the state Dept. of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to improve access at Revere Beach for persons with disabilities.

Following are the agenda items for the meeting and the commissioners’ discussion on each.

Item #1: Motion to Approve the Meeting Minutes from December 14, 2021.

The commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the minutes.

Item #2: Updates/Next Steps from December Meeting

Commissioner Jason Grimanis, who has been looking into the issue of the poor quality of special services by the MBTA, reported that the MBTA has yet to respond to his requests for information. Further discussion of the matter was put off until the commission’s next meeting.

Item #3: SEPAC JAN. Events: It was noted that the Revere Special Education Parents Advisory Council (SEPAC) had scheduled an orientation to be held on JAN. 13 for new parent-members regarding special education and civil rights information.

Item #4: CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) – Monthly Zoom meeting JAN. 5, 2022:

Chairman Ralph DeCicco informed his fellow commissioners that he was in attendance at the meeting on JAN. 5. He briefly told the commission what was discussed and the upcoming programs to be presented by CODA that will be available both to the general public and to professionals in the field.

Item #5: Commission Members’ Late Items:

DeCicco presented two late items. The first was a notification from the Justice Dept. relative to COVID and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The department’s memo reminded medical facilities that they must ensure that persons with disabilities have equal access to care during the pandemic.

The memo also directed municipalities and dining establishments to make sure that their so-called outdoor dining “streeteries” allow for the sidewalks to remain accessible for persons with disabilities.

Both DeCicco and vice-chair Pauline Perno noted that Revere officials and the owners of restaurants have done a good job in complying with this directive.

In another matter, DeCicco said he has been part of a working group consisting of fellow commissioners from neighboring commissions on disabilities who are taking up the matter of access for persons with disabilities in special elections. Many communities have neither early voting nor mail-in ballots for their special elections, a situation which makes it difficult, if not impossible, for persons with disabilities to participate in the special elections.

DeCicco sought the approval of his fellow commissioners to join with these other commissions in sending a letter to the legislature to address the issue. The board voted 5-0 to have the Revere commission become a signatory to the letter.

The commission has been discussing for the past few months the issue of the poor and limited access to Revere Beach for persons with disabilities. DeCicco told his fellow commissioners that the Revere Beach Partnership will be sending a letter to the DCR and the private group Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, demanding that there be infrastructure improvements to Revere Beach, including enlarging the parking spaces for wheelchair vans and making sure that these spaces are closer to curb cuts; improved lighting; and leveling the on-ramps onto the beach at the seawalls to provide for wheelchair access from the sidewalk, along with installing sand mats at the transition points (as is done at other beaches across the state and country).

Commissioner Perno noted the urgency of addressing these issues during the off-season before the summer months arrive.

Finally, Commissioner Asmaa Aabou-Fouda said that while the city has been doing a great job with providing translators for different languages for its municipal meetings, there is no similar effort to provide sign language interpreters.

After some discussion of the issue, the commissioners decided that they will attempt to use their meetings as a de facto pilot program for sign language that, if successful, could be emulated by other city boards.

Item #6: Residents’ concerns/issues, questions, and Open Forum.

There were no members of the public on hand for the meeting.

Item #7: Reminder – The commission read its monthly reminder regarding the protocols being followed because of COVID-19.

“The Commission on Disabilities, due to Covid 19 and the safety of all residents, is trying to limit in-person appointments due to the unavailability and use at our present office location. Residents can speak to staff from our 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday when you call our office at 781-286-8267. They will be able to answer most questions, but if they are unable to or if you would like a call back from our office, please ask to be transferred to the Disability Office’s voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

“As always, please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commissioners then voted to adjourn the meeting and set their next meeting date, via Zoom, for Tuesday February 8, 2022, at 6:00 PM.