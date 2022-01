Visconti Appoints Council Subcommittee Members

Revere City Council President Gerry Visconti has announced the following 2022 City Council Subcommittee assignments:

2022 City Council Sub-Committees

Appointments &

Personnel Administration Committee

Councillor Cogliandro, Chairman

Councillor Keefe

Councillor McKenna

Councillor Rizzo

Councillor Serino

Economic Development & Planning Committee

Councillor Silvestri, Chairman

Councillor Cogliandro

Councillor McKenna

Councillor Rotondo

Councillor Serino

Public Works Committee

Councillor Novoselsky, Chairman

Councillor Cogliandro

Councillor Morabito

Councillor Rizzo

Councillor Rotondo

Elder Affairs Committee

Councillor McKenna, Chairwoman

Councillor Keefe

Councillor Silvestri

Councillor Novoselsky

Councillor Rizzo

Veteran Affairs

Committee

Councillor Serino, Chairman

Councillor McKena

Councillor Novoselsky

Councillor Rizzo

Councillor Rotondo

Health & Human

Services Committee

Councillor Rotondo, Chairman

Councillor McKenna

Councillor Morabito

Councillor Serino

Councillor Silvestri

Ways and Means

Committee

Councillor Rizzo, Chairman

Councillor Keefe

Councillor Fiore

Councillor Novoselsky

Councillor Serino

Youth & Parks and

Recreation Committee

Councillor Morabito, Chairman

Councillor Cogliandro

Councillor Fiore

Councillor Rotondo

Councillor Silvestri

Zoning Committee

Councillor Keefe, Chairman

Councillor McKenna

Councillor Fiore

Councillor Novoselsky

Councillor Serino

Legislative Affairs

Committee

Councillor Fiore, Chairman

Councillor Keefe

Councillor Morabito

Councillor Novoselsky

Councillor Rizzo

Public Safety Committee

Councillor Serino, Chairman

Councillor Cogliandro

Councillor Fiore

Councillor Morabito

Councillor Silvestri

*The City Council President shall serve as ex-officio member of all City Council Sub-Committees.