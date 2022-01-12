Arrigo Issues Cold Weather Safety Advisory for This Week’s Cold Snap

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo announced a Cold Weather Advisory for the City of Revere and reminded residents to take caution as this cold front comes in Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. The National Weather Service is predicting an arctic blast that will bring frigid temperatures and breezy winds to the region on Tuesday, January 11. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the high terrain of Massachusetts for wind chill values as low as -15 to -20 F.

“As we experience extreme frigid weather in Revere this week, I urge residents to look out for another,” said Mayor Arrigo. “Stay safe, check on your neighbors and older residents, and follow safety guidelines this winter.”

The Mayor’s Office encourages residents to follow recommended tips and guidelines provided to residents ahead of upcoming frigid weather. Mayor Arrigo is asking residents to protect themselves, and look out for elderly or compromised neighbors, through this extreme weather event.

Key safety tips for Preventing Hypothermia and Frostbite

Dress for the weather:

• Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.

• Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

• Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well.

• Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

• Dress children warmly and set reasonable time limits on outdoor play.

• Restrict infants’ outdoor exposure when it is colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

• These include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose.

• If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia:

• These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion.

• If you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms, get in touch with a healthcare provider immediately. If symptoms are severe, call 911.

Heating Safety

• Never try to heat your home using a charcoal or gas grill, the kitchen stove, or other product not specifically designed as a heater. These can cause a fire or produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide very quickly. Using faulty or improper heating sources is the number two cause of home fires in Massachusetts.

• Have your heating system cleaned and checked annually.

• Install and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible gas produced whenever any fuel is burned. Common sources include oil or gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and some space heaters. It has no smell, taste, or color. It is a poison and is deadly.

Vulnerable

Populations

• If you see homeless and vulnerable individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented or underdressed for the cold, please call 911.

Revere Public Schools

• All schools will be in session on Tuesday 1/12/22 so that students who need meals and a warm space have access to those as well as a safe learning environment. Parents who feel they should keep their children home due to the cold temperature are welcome to make that decision.

The City’s Department of Public Health is working with Revere Emergency Response Team to ensure that no person is without warm shelter, food, resources, and respite from the cold.

Additionally, the Revere Fire Department asks that people use caution while heating their homes. Do not leave open flames unattended, clear heating vents, and keep space heaters at least 3 feet from flammable objects.

For emergency alerts, including cold-weather alerts, residents are encouraged to sign up here for Hyper-Reach, the City’s new emergency alert system. For questions or additional information, call the City’s resident services hotline, 311, or visit www.revere.org/emergencies. Follow the City on Twitter for additional information and safety tips: @Revere311. Please call 911 if you are in need of police, fire and medical services.