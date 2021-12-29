RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Basketball Teams Compete in Holiday Tourneys

The Revere High boys and girls basketball teams are competing in holiday week basketball tournaments this week.

Coach David Leary and the Patriots, whose contest with Greater Boston League rival Lynn Classical last week was postponed, were set to tip off in the first annual David Green Tournament in Winthrop yesterday (Tuesday) against former Northeastern Conference (and former GBL foe) Peabody.

Revere then will meet either the winner or loser of the other contest between host school Winthrop and Pioneer Charter tomorrow (Thursday).

The Patriots will resume their NEC schedule next Tuesday, hosting Lynn English for a 7:00 opening tip at the Merullo Fieldhouse.

The RHS girls basketball team was seeking to get back on the winning track yesterday (Tuesday) in the consolation game of the No. Reading holiday tourney against Danvers.

After a 2-0 start, the Lady Patriots came out on the short ends of a 52-23 decision at Lynn Classical last week and a 43-32 contest with No. Reading on Monday.

Coach Chris Porrazzo and his crew will resume their GBL schedule when they trek to Lynn English next Tuesday.

Outstanding Performances by RHS Boys at Speed Classic

A number of members of the Revere High boys indoor track and field team turned in outstanding performance at the recent Speed Classic at the Reggie Lewis Center under the auspices of the Mass. State Track Coaches Assoc. Senior Ricardo Goncalves sped to a second-place ranking in the 55 meter hurdles in a time of 8.11 seconds among the field of 55 competitors. Senior Mark Marchese finished 12th in the 55 meter dash with a clocking of 6.96 among a huge field of 216 competitors. In the 600 meter dash, Patriot Joao Victor Cunha grabbed eighth place with a time of 1:28.90 in the field of 112 runners. In the 300 dash, Sami El Asri and Tommy Desir both came across the line in 40.00 to finish in 22nd and 23rd places respectively in the large field of 165 runners.