Obituaries 12-29-2021

Maria Schindler

Labor and Delivery Nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for 40 Years

Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately for Maria R. (Farrell) Schindler who died on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, after being stricken at her home and later pronounced at the Whidden Memorial Hospital. She was 64 years old.

Maria was a true Revere native. She was educated in Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1975. Maria knew her calling and enrolled in Somerville School of Nursing, what would become a career that spanned 45 years. She began her career at the Faulkner Hospital where she worked for about four years before securing a position at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, where she remained for 41 years. Maria worked all facets of nursing but was most fulfilled as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. She was there to be with parents as they celebrated the joy of welcoming their child or children into this world. She was also there during very difficult times when parents would be faced with losing a child at birth. It was Maria who would take charge and help the heartbroken parents cope. She always went above and beyond. Dedication was in her DNA. She would treat others as if they were her own family and many of them stayed in touch with her and became lifelong friends. On November 7, 1981, Maria married her best friend, Christopher Schindler. The couple remained in Revere after they married where they raised their four children.

Maria was dedicated to her family and was all about showing them what dedication and determination meant. One of Maria’s greatest joys in life was spoiling her grandchildren, she adored them more than anything.

She was also very happy while cooking for friends, family and even patients. She was an avid gardener at home. Her happy place when not surrounded by her family was in the cabin with her husband in Hollis, Maine. She loved it and enjoyed spending her time there.

Maria will be remembered for her dedication as a nurse, her role with her family, but most of all, for giving back and not ever looking for any recognition.

The devoted wife of 40 years to Christopher Schindler of Revere, she was the loving and proud mother of David P. Schindler and his wife, Candi of South Carolina, April M. Schindler, Jacklyn A. Damiano and her husband, Stephen, Jr., all of Revere and Adam J. Schindler and his wife, Sara of Lowell; cherished grandmother of Adam J., Madison R. and Stephen, III; beloved daughter of the late Richard P. and Mary T. (Little) Farrell and the dear sister of the late Airman 1st Class John E. Farrell. She is also lovingly survived by many faithful cousins, friends and colleagues.

Remembrances may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute – Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals are most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements according to her wishes. To send online condolences please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Marianna Buccieri

July 29, 1931 – December 23, 2021

Marianna (Cardello) Buccieri of Revere, born in Mineo, Sicily on July 29, 1931 to the late Giovanni and Giuseppa Cardello, died December 23, 2021.

Marianna’s family immigrated through Ellis Island, New York in 1951 and made their way to East Boston. After her marriage to Salvatore Buccieri, the couple moved to Revere where they resided for over 50 years until a recent move to be closer to their daughter.

Marianna was a seamstress who began her career making sample dresses and suits in Boston and in later years, she was the head seamstress for the Hilton Hotels. She is fondly remembered by family and friends for her wonderful cooking which she generously shared with everyone who entered her home. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

The beloved wife of 66 years to Salvatore Bucchieri, she was the devoted mother of Maria Salvatore and her husband, John of Westwood, cherished grandmother of Jake, Georgia and Zachary, dear sister of the late Giovanni and Mario, adored aunt of Gino Cardello and the late Josephine Simili, Lina Sarnacchiaro and Giuseppe Cardello. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.

A visitation at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons- Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, December 28 was followed by a 12 noon Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Entombment was at Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St, Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Richard Russo

Retired Middlesex County Court Officer

Richard S. Russo of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on December 24.

Richard retired as a Middlesex County Court Officer. He was a late member of the Winthrop Elks, the American Legion, Madeira Beach, Florida and served his country in the U.S. Army.

The cherished son of the late Sebastiano and Maria (Costa) Russo, he was the devoted husband of Jo-Ann (Smaldone) Russo, loving father of Richard E. Russo and his wife, Audrey of Revere, adored grandfather of Richard, Aria and Ava Russo; dear brother of Philip Russo of Revere, Edward Russo and his wife, Louise of Oklahoma, Josephine Diminico of Norfolk, Marie Giusti and her late husband, Robert and the late Salvatore “Sammy” Russo and his wife, Patricia; caring brother-in-law of Elisa Laplante and her husband, Edward of Revere and adored son-in-law of the late Edward and Sara (Bamonte) Smaldone. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Richard’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere today, Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Joseph – St. Lazarus Parish, 59 Ashley St., East Boston for a Funeral Mass in Richard’s honor at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. For online guestbook, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Kathleen McKinley

Retired Administrative Assistant

Kathleen R. McKinley,72, died at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Saturday, December 18.

Born in Revere, Miss McKinley was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Richard) McKinley. She was a retired administrative assistant for AIG.

She is survived by her sister, Mae McKinley of Revere; niece and Goddaughter, Lillian P. McKinley; niece and nephews, Dawn, William and Shawn McKinley. She was predeceased by her two brothers, John and William McKinley.

Visiting hours were held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Tuesday, December 21. A funeral service was held in the funeral home on Wednesday, December 22. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter at northeastanimalshelter.org.

For condolences: www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Peter Bertolino

Formerly of Revere

Peter Bertolino, age 62, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2021.

Peter was born on February 4, 1959 in Medford, Massachusetts and grew up in Revere, Massachusetts. He was very proud of his strong Italian roots. He often liked to reminisce about time spent with his grandparents and knew the importance of family. Peter was the beloved son of the late Michael Bertolino and late Joan (Coppola) Bertolino of Florida, and dear brother to Debra Owirka and her husband Jim of Florida, Phyllis Wright of Florida, Fred Wright of Florida, MaryJo Walsh and her husband Rick of Florida. He was the former husband to Trina (Scoppettuolo) Bertolino of Massachusetts, proud father of Taryn Bertolino and her husband Matt Carlin of California, and Janelle Green and her husband Brian of Massachusetts, and the devoted “Pop Pop” to his grandchildren. Peter is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Peter began his career in the United States Postal Service on July 26, 1980. His firm but fair attitude and strong work ethic served him well as a lifelong postal worker where he continuously moved up in position over the 30+ years he served. He dedicated time to help coworkers advance in their own careers and made lifelong friends through the Post Office. Peter concluded his career as the Manager of Newton Center and Newton Upper Falls in Massachusetts and was able to enjoy an early retirement to Florida.

His most recent role in retirement as “Pop Pop” to two beautiful grandsons had him over-the-moon with happiness. Peter always felt that his daughters were his greatest accomplishments in life and he was extremely proud of them both. He would beam with that pride when he spoke about them, knowing he did something right. He also enjoyed watching his many nieces and nephews grow, start their own families, and do well in life. He loved fiercely, had a great sense of humor, and a strong sense of compassion for others, always rooting for the underdog. Though he liked to play the “tough guy”, Peter definitely had a sensitive side and tried to help others who were down on their luck. He never wanted anyone to feel alone. He had a fondness for animals, especially rescues and strays and the unconditional love they gave him in return. He will always have a special place in his heart for his late dog “Max” and his recent companion “JB” the cat.

As the holidays approach, it would be remiss not to mention how much Peter enjoyed family traditions, especially the Italian food. Stuffed quahogs from his beloved mother-in-law’s kitchen and artichokes or “artee-chokes” as he would call them were particular favorites. Sunday dinner with family meant the world to him and he learned to cook these recipes over the years so that he could keep these traditions going.

Peter will be deeply missed but the many warm stories about him that his friends and family shall continue to share and laugh about will keep his memory alive for years to come.

The family requested a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association on Peter’s behalf and in memory of his late mother, Joan, who he loved dearly: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1.