Letter to the Editor

We Need to Do Better than Us Vs. Them Politics

Dear Editor,

By the time this issue of the Journal prints, the Special Election for State Senate will be over. So this letter is not to advocate for one candidate or another; someone has already won. Congratulations to the winner, whoever it was, and best wishes for success on the hard work ahead.

But I’m writing because I’m dismayed to see that far too many people tried to turn this election into a “turf war” that pitted one part of the district against another. That kind of parochial thinking won’t solve problems that impact the entire district – and certainly doesn’t help build the kinds of regional collaborations and partnerships that are necessary to do so.

The fact is, there is almost no major problem facing Revere that isn’t regional in nature and won’t require regional solutions to address.

East Boston and Revere both face very similar challenges and opportunities that stem from demographic change, a development boom, and an influx of new residents.

Addressing the cost of housing in the Boston area is not something any one city can do alone, regardless of what any big-talking politician promises, be they on the left, right or center.

Addressing issues like traffic and lack of support for public transportation can also only be done regionally. When the blue line or the 116 bus is delayed, it impacts people in Revere and in East Boston just the same, and the traffic coming from points north goes through both Revere and Eastie on its way to either Logan or downtown.

When storms and flooding batter the coast, the water doesn’t draw a distinction between Winthrop and Revere. And when local polluters- be they in Saugus, Revere, Chelsea or Everett – cause environmental problems, the smoke, ash, and ill health effects don’t stop at municipal boundaries.

Not to mention, both Revere and East Boston are thrust into necessary long-term partnership in navigating the future of Suffolk Downs – a project that will, for better or for worse (or both) shape both communities for decades to come. This will require constant collaboration between Revere and Boston.

Us vs. Them thinking doesn’t solve problems like these – it makes them worse. Even municipal officials need to be thinking regionally and collaboratively, but state officials and legislators representing multiple communities especially can’t lead by pitting cities against one another. Politicians can and must understand the needs of communities other than the one they live in in order to properly serve the public. I hope whoever won the election will take that to heart as they start the work of governing.

Joe Gravellese