Guest Op-Ed: Atmospheric Changes Happening in Revere. Part One.

By Kathleen Heiser

If you’re as tired as most of our citizens are, with the unpleasant climate in our country, our state, and even in our city, then you might be interested in helping “plant seeds for reconciliation.”

Planting Seeds for Reconciliation is a project that is growing right here in the city of Revere. We are looking to find the commonalities we share in our lives. “I don’t know you. Teach me. You don’t know me. Ask me. What could we possibly have in common?”

We are all immigrants, whether we or our families came over on the Mayflower, flew in on a jet, or walked across the border. Our families left their homelands, their families, their culture, and even their language to venture to a new beginning, a chance for a better life. It was hard, heartbreaking, scary, and dangerous. Some had sponsors that made it a little easier; others ran with the clothes on their backs and prayers on their lips.

We need to remember and acknowledge the sacrifices of those who came before us because they paved the way for our lives today. We similarly need to acknowledge and respect the newest of those coming to America for the very same reasons.

Are you interested in helping to make change? We can make a difference. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and generations to come.