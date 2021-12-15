HarborCOV Releases Statement, Asks Community to Stand Against Domestic Violence

Special to the Journal

HarborCOV is heartbroken and mourns the loss of a life on December 11, 2021; one life lost to domestic violence is too many. With condolence to the victim, the victim’s family, and the community, we ask everyone to stand against domestic violence and to be part of the solution.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate based on race, socioeconomic status or sexual orientation. We must realize that this type of violence affects all of us, and we need to take a stand to educate and support our friends, neighbors, and families. Domestic violence is our business,” says Kourou Pich, Executive Director of HarborCOV.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime. However. domestic violence in the community also includes the systemic use of emotional, verbal, financial and/or sexual abuse to gain power and control within the relationship.

“As we near the end of 2021, we remember the 12 women and one man whose lives have been taken by domestic violence this year in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. We re-dedicate ourselves to removing any barriers people face when seeking services and support and continue to explore effective and meaningful forms of accountability so that we can interrupt the cycle of violence before a homicide occurs,” says Toni Troop, Director of Communications and Development at Jane Doe Inc., The Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.

In nearly all cases of domestic violence homicides, the abuse almost never starts out as physical. It is also important to note that the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they attempt to leave a relationship, and that the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%. The key to prevention is a broad and widespread effort involving individuals, families, communities, institutions, and societies.

Given the risk for serious injury and death, HarborCOV encourages anyone who wonders if they are being abused to call for help, before it escalates. A call to our hotline can be a first step toward building clarity and working toward safety. Our multilingual, multicultural staff helps you connect to a whole community — not to judge the person you love, but to listen, to help you find options that make sense to you, to support your right to be safe in your life.

To reach a case manager, call our hotline at 617-884-9909 and for more information about HarborCOV call our business office at 617-884-9799. For services in other parts of Massachusetts, visit www.JaneDoe.org.