‘A Beginning of A New Chapter’: Council Honors Jessica Giannino

With her proud family sitting in the front row, Jessica A. Giannino was honored for her contributions to the City Council over the past decade.

Giannino, the popular 30-year-old councillor-at-large who was first elected to the Council while a student at Salem State University, has made history at every turn, including by becoming the first female Revere city councillor to become state representative.

Giannino has topped the ticket in councillor-at-large elections throughout her tenure, often receiving more than 5,000 votes. She was elected state representative for Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus in November, 2020, and has announced that she will be running for re-election in 2022.

Attending her final meeting as a councillor-at-large Monday night, Giannino delivered her farewell speech marking her ten-year milestone of serving on the Council.

Following is the text of her remarks:

“Tonight, marks for me a bittersweet end to a decade of public service on the Revere City Council. Over the last ten years, I have had the honor to serve alongside multiple Mayors, State Representatives, Senators and so many wonderful colleagues, some including Bob Haas and Richie Penta, who sadly are no longer with us. I want to thank my colleagues who I am currently serving with and who I have served with in the past, including my dear friend Charlie Patch. I am so proud of what I have accomplished in this time. Since my first election in 2011, I watched Suffolk Downs grow and develop from a casino to the mixed-use community it has become. This project along with so many others I have had the pleasure to work on will transform what the city will look like for the next generation. On the council, I have had the distinct honor to serve as Council Vice President and President twice. I can honestly say that these years of service have made me a stronger legislator and more importantly a better person. This opportunity has given me the ability to work with and help so many people in Revere.

I have so many people to thank, most importantly the people of this great city who have overwhelmingly supported me and elected me in six general elections and many primaries. Without your support and trust, I wouldn’t be here. I also want to thank the backbone to the City Council and my friend, Ashley Melnick. If it wasn’t for her knowledge and guidance as City Clerk over the last ten years, I wouldn’t have been able to do it, none of us could. Finally, to my supporters, friends, and family, thank you. Since I first made this decision, my father and my grandparents have been by my side every step of the way. Without their love and support at home I wouldn’t have made it through. To my grandmother Joann “Googie” Giannino, my campaign manager, my treasurer and my rock, thank you.

Tonight is not an end, but a beginning of a new chapter for me as the State Representative for this city that I love so much. Although my service in this role is ending, my service as your State Representative is just beginning. I have spent the last year at the State House building relationships and working on legislation that will continue to move Revere forward. I look forward to many more years of service in my home, the City of Revere.”

Councillors praise Giannino

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said, “In 2018, Jess, we made history in Revere being the first female president and vice president to serve the city of Revere on the Council. We wrote five ordinances in that one year. We advocated to ban plastic bags and polystyrene, which made a huge difference in this community.

“I love you, Jess. I’m going to miss you terribly,” said McKenna. “You are a great friend, and you were a great colleague. Good luck moving forward.”

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito said he began his tenure on the Council with Giannino.

“I gained a friendship from Jess, and I knew that my sidekick would always be there for me,” said Morabito. “I’m so happy for you, your accomplishments and all you’ve done and all we’ve championed together. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso said, “My family and I certainly think the world of you. I’m so proud of you taking up the reins to go to the State House. You’re going to do great things for the cities you represent. You’re the kid from Revere that came to the City Council that grew up very quickly to take on a very huge task as a city councillor, and you did it with class. Congratulations.”

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino, who attended Revere schools with Giannino, recalled how he was a college student when she first ran for Council in 2011.

“You’ve always been a promising young woman with a bright future,” said Serino. “You could tell that you were a natural leader and you fit so well into that role. You love this city. You bleed the City of Revere, and we are so fortunate to have you, not only on our Council, but in the State House for us. Our friendship will continue long after this. I’m going to miss seeing you on Monday nights, but I know you’re going to do well on Beacon Hill for us.”

“There’s a reason why you’ve talked the ticket for councillor-at-large for so many years,” said Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti. “It’s because the City of Revere loves you. And we love you. I look forward to working with you on the state level.”

Joseph Giannino

also recognized

Councillor-at-Large Jessical Giannino and her cousin, former City Councillor Joseph A. Giannino, were acknowledged as family members who have served on the City Council.

“I just want to say that having been an elected official in the City of Revere has been the greatest honor of my life,” said Joseph Giannino. “At 53 years old, I look back at my time here, three terms as a School Committee member and my one term as a city councillor, I can say with as much certainty that it has been an extraordinary honor.

“But truth be told, the real test is living your life through the eyes of the next generation,” added Giannino. “And to be able to look at my children and watch them succeed and to watch you [Jessica Giannino] succeed is the most extraordinary, wonderful thing. I think I was more excited about your election as a city councillor and then as a state representative than I was about any of mine. So onward, Jess. I’m so proud of you, and I love you with all my heart.”