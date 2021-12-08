The Revere Society of Culture and Historic Preservation (RSCHP) Hosts Annual Holiday Party and Unveils a Revere Beach Painting

Last Saturday afternoon President of the RSCHP Bob Upton and the staff at the Revere Museum hosted their annual holiday gathering, open to the public. This gives many the opportunity to stop by and visit and see Revere’s rich historic past come to life.

This gathering was also the perfect time to unveil the latest addition to the museum, a larger than life painting of the Revere Beach Amusements Park, as seen by artist Tom Marra.

Marra painted this scene in 1965 and presented to a friend as a gift, and there it stood for these many years, until in 2021, Judy Burr, with the permission of artist Tom and his wife Beverly donated it to the RSCHP, for all to enjoy as part of the museum highlights of the Revere Beach era.

Tom Marra was unable to attend the unveiling on Saturday, but his wife Beverly and his grandchildren were on hand, as well as Councillors Ira Novoselsky and Steve Moribito.

The restoring of the beautiful painting was in the capable hands of Revere’s research librarian, Rhea Heaven as well as the mounting of the painting for hanging in the museum. Heaven spent countless hours restoring the historic painting back to it’s original luster and vibrance. Dr. Toby Pearlstein, Director of Museum Operations was happy to do the unveiling of the latest addition to the RSCHP Museum.