Closing the Wealth Gap for Revere Entrepreneurs

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere’s Small Business Division within the Department of Planning & Community Development has partnered with the Center for Women & Enterprise (CWE) and JPMorgan Chase to host a small business webinar series in an effort to provide information and best practices for small business owners throughout the city. The webinar will continue the work of the City of Revere’s Department of Planning and Community Development by focusing on economic recovery and providing more opportunities for businesses to grow.

Through this program, small business owners will have the opportunity to learn from business experts and consultants about how to manage their finances, build and grow their social media presence, as well as how to enhance their customer base. The four-part online series, which is available in English and interpreted in Spanish, will empower local entrepreneurs through knowledge sharing, networking, and access to experts. The webinar is free for all participants, ensuring accessibility for smaller, locally owned businesses.

The City of Revere’s Department of Planning & Community Development (DPCD) enhances the City’s economic environment by strengthening and revitalizing its neighborhoods through business growth and resident engagement. This webinar expands on the work of the City’s Broadway Rapid Recovery Plan, which outlines business recovery strategies to support small-business owners who operate along Broadway, Revere’s central business district. This webinar series is open to all Revere small businesses, regardless of location, and simultaneous interpretation is available in Spanish to support the participation of native Spanish speakers.

“As JPMorgan Chase expands its presence locally, and with this growth comes collaborative opportunity,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “The City welcomes these types of public-private partnerships to bring unique expertise and ideas to residents through webinars, informational sessions, and more. These programs will be key to fostering economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19 – by building a solid foundation for our small-business community through collaborative events and webinars, our business leaders and residents are equipped with the tools they need to succeed. We hope local business owners find this webinar useful and we are looking forward to continuing a partnership between the City of Revere, JPMorgan Chase, and the Center for Women & Enterprise.”

The CWE was founded in 1995 as an economic empowerment organization whose mission is to help women business owners and aspiring female entrepreneurs launch and grow their business. Staff from CWE work individually with female entrepreneurs by providing greater access to the resources, tools, and support they need to succeed.

“The Center for Women & Enterprise is proud to partner with Mayor Brian Arrigo and JPMorgan Chase to deliver programs and resources that will help empower women entrepreneurs to succeed financially,” said Gaby King Morse, President & CEO, the Center for Women & Enterprise. “And when women find economic empowerment, they are better positioned to support themselves, their families, their communities, and create a more equitable world for all.”

According to Next Stop Revere, Revere’s recently-completed master plan encompassing demographics, employment, education, housing, and health in the city, nearly 10 percent of Revere households rely on self-employment income. As a Gateway City in the Commonwealth, Revere has a variety of housing, transportation and economic qualities making it an ideal place for small businesses to launch and grow their ventures.

“Mayor Brian Arrigo and Center for Women & Enterprise are committed to advancing financial empowerment for small businesses, particularly those led by people of color and women, by providing them with the tools and resources needed to grow and thrive,” said Susanne Cameron, Community Engagement, New England, JPMorgan Chase. “Revere is an ideal place to launch this technical assistance program and help accelerate inclusive economic growth in the region.”