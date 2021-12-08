Councillor Guinasso Receives Standing ‘O’

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso received a standing ovation from his colleagues after chairing his last Appointments Sub-Committee meeting Monday night.

The dean of the City Council with 34 years of service, Guinasso is stepping down from his position after opting to not seek re-election.

Guinasso turned his chairmanship on the Appointments Sub-Committee into a work of art. He politely insisted that all prospective appointees appear before the Council when their appointments were up for consideration. He treated each appointee with dignity and respect. He offered his personal congratulations when the appointees were officially selected to their positions.

The Council is losing a true statesman, a goodwill ambassador for Revere city government, and last night’s tribute will likely be the first of many for Arthur Guinasso, who has represented his ward with distinction and class for more than three decades.

Like Jim Brown, he’s going out at the top of his craft.