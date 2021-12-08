News Celebrating the Holiday Season in Revere by Journal Staff • December 8, 2021 • 0 Comments Marchers in the Annual Santa Walk in memory of Priscilla Nickerson, founder, make their way along Broadway last Saturday afternoon heading to City Hall to celebrate the holiday season and remember a dear friend, Priscilla Nickerson. Rabbi Lior Nevo from the Jack Satter House addressed the gathering outside of City Hall to celebrate Chanukah with the ceremonial lighting of the Menorah. Mayor Brian Arrigo lights the first “candle” on the Menorah last Thursday, Dec. 2. Cameras were flashing as Revere City Hall was lit up for the holiday season during the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday evening, Dec. 4. Santa delighted residents young and old alike with his appearance; Christmas carolers rang out from the steps of City Hall for an evening of light and revelry.