Revere Ward City Councilors Endorse D’Ambrosio

Special to the Times

With his latest round of major endorsements, Anthony D’Ambrosio continues an unprecedented campaign that has united activists, elected officials and leaders from across the City of Revere.

“When I first announced this campaign, I was determined to unite the City of Revere in a way it hasn’t been,” said Anthony D’Ambrosio. “The overwhelming support that we have received from every corner of Revere, has allowed us to work throughout this district to bring our unifying message to voters who are tired of politicians beholden to special interests. We will work until the last minute on Election Day to ensure that the voices being ignored on Beacon Hill have an advocate for them in their next State Senator.”

Joanne McKenna, Revere Ward 1 City Councilor

“Our next State Senator needs to be a champion for Revere Beach and the rising tides that threaten so many neighborhoods in this district. Anthony D’Ambrosio has released a thorough plan that will protect our coastline and hold polluters accountable. I look forward to voting for Anthony on Tuesday, December 14th.”

Ira Novoselsky, Revere Ward 2 City Councilor

“Anthony D’Ambrosio has shown an unmatched commitment to our community. He knows that for us to thrive, we must back our small, local businesses. He will be a leader in the State Senate fighting for the resources and support they need to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Arthur F. Guinasso, Revere Ward 3 City Councilor

“Revere hasn’t had a hometown State Senator in over 30 years. We can end that streak by turning out to vote on December 14th. Anthony D’Ambrosio isn’t just the Revere candidate, he is someone who has a deep understanding of our issues because he has lived them. Nobody will fight harder for Revere and the entire 1st Suffolk Middlesex District.”

Anthony Cogliandro, Revere Ward 3 City Councilor Elect

“There has never been a greater need for new blood on Beacon Hill. Anthony has proven his work ethic is unmatched and his only loyalty is to US. He is a breath of fresh air and I cannot wait to see what he can accomplish as our State Senator.”

Patrick M. Keefe, Jr., Revere Ward 4 City Councilor

“I am so excited to support Anthony D’Ambrosio as our next State Senator because he will work for us all and deliver on his commitments. Anthony has already shown he can bring us all together to achieve a common good. With his deep roots in Revere, Winthrop and Boston, he comes from a place where we take pride in a hard days work and a deep desire to be a fighter for his community and constituents.”

John F. Powers, Revere Ward 5 City Councilor

“Anthony has united our community in a way that I haven’t seen in over a generation. I support him because I have seen his tireless work ethic and efforts to bring equity and accountability to our public schools. He will make a tremendous State Senator and I wholeheartedly support his campaign.”

Al Fiore, Revere Ward 5 City Councilor Elect

“Far too many politicians say one thing and do another. Anthony knows that we are struggling from the impacts of overdevelopment and the long term ramifications of rising sea levels along the beach. He will be an advocate for our shorelines, against Wheelabrator and the unending noise from Logan Airport.”

Richard Serino, Revere Ward 6 City Councilor

“Having worked at the State House, I know firsthand how difficult it is to get things done. We need a State Senator who is tenacious and willing to stand up for their constituents. Anthony D’Ambrosio is exactly the right choice to fight for us on Beacon Hill. I will be reaching out to voters across the district on Anthony’s behalf and I urge everyone to vote for him on December 14th or during early voting from December 4th to the 10th.”

Anthony D’Ambrosio is a graduate of Yale and Cambridge Universities. He is currently a member of the Revere School Committee where he led the creation of a districtwide Equity Advisory Board; led the implementation of a districtwide mental health audit with enhanced services for students; and fought for union and labor rights.

He has managed a 3,500-person nonprofit organization that provided community-based services ranging from early childhood education to homelessness relief; taught public school classes on disability and mental health issues related to social media and academic performance. Professionally, he has advised on the technology sector and growth strategies for some of the world’s most innovative technology companies.