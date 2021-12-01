Eastie Elves Stays Remote

Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of community holiday fundraising events had to reorganize how they did things to maintain proper social distancing and keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

One such event, Rep. Adrian Madaro’s Madaro Family Community Fund’s Annual Eastie’s Elves toy drive, was forced to cancel the usual in-person dinner gala and toy-drive and opt for collecting toys through a series of drop boxes spread across Eastie and the surrounding communities.

With the COVID pandemic far from over the Madaro Family Community Fund has decided, out of an abundance of caution, to keep the annual Eastie’s Elves toy drive remote again this year.

The toy collection drive will replace the annual Eastie’s Elves gala last held at the Hyatt Boston Harbor Hotel in 2019.

Rep. Madaro’s wife and Director of the Madaro Family Community Fund, Ariel Madaro, said the 18th Annual Eastie’s Elves toy drive kicked off this week to support local families in need this holiday season.

Until December 14th, toy drop-off boxes will be at over twenty-five locations throughout Eastie Winthrop, and Revere. Madaro said additional program details can be found on the Madaro Family Community Fund’s website at www.madarofamily.org.

“Thank you to the businesses, organizations, and residential communities that have partnered with us as drop-off locations this year,” said Ariel Madaro. “While we miss having our Eastie’s Elves event in person, our partners are helping us uplift hundreds of families this holiday season. Our gratitude also goes out to all the members of our community who support us every year with toy donations.”

Eastie’s Elves has become a community holiday mainstay since being founded by former State Senator Anthony Petruccelli in the early 2000s. Year after year the annual gala had become something many residents look forward to each holiday season. Since 2003 donations collected through the Eastie’s Elves event have resulted in thousands upon thousands of toys that are dropped off to agencies like the East Boston Social Centers, the YMCA, Crossroads Family Shelter, the Salesian Boys & Girls Club as well as agencies in Revere, Winthrop and the North End. Madaro said the Madaro Family Community Fund looks forward to continuing this special tradition of spreading holiday cheer and uplifting those who need it the most this season.

Last week, volunteers placed toy drop-off boxes at the twenty-five locations throughout Eastie, Revere and Winthrop. The drop-off sites will be available from now until December 14th.

“If you have questions or would like to get involved with the Madaro Family Community Fund, please contact the organization at [email protected],” said Madaro. “To stay up to date on Eastie’s Elves and future community events, follow the Madaro Family Community Fund on Facebook and Instagram @madarocharity.”

Madaro added that the Madaro Family Community Fund is grateful to have the support of Platinum Level Sponsors Amazon, Cargo Ventures, and HYM Investments; Gold-Level Sponsors AWH Foundation, Bulgroup Properties, Cora Operations, Drago & Toscano LLP, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, MassBio, and Redgate; and Silver Level Sponsors City Realty, Committee to Elect Aaron Michlewitz, Green Cities Company, Lendlease, Rasky Partners, and Tall Ship/Reelhouse.