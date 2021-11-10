RHS Sports Roundup

Early Exit for all RHS Tourney Teams

The Journey to the Tourney turned out to be a short visit for the three Revere High teams that qualified for the post-season state tournament.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her volleyball Patriots made the long (one hour and 40 minutes) bus ride to Sharon last Wednesday for a preliminary round contest in the Division 2 tourney. Revere was seeded 36th among the 39 schools that qualified in D-2, while Sharon was ranked 29th.

The Patriots started slowly, but came on strong to capture the first set. However, the Patriots were unable to maintain their momentum and fell by a final score of 3-1.

The Revere High girls soccer team met a similar fate in the Division 3 tourney. The Lady Patriots, who were seeded 38th among the field of 44 qualifying teams, made the long ride to Glodis Field in Worcester last Thursday to take on St. Paul Diocesan, which was seeded 27th.

Revere came out on the short end of a 6-0 decision, ending the Lady Patriots’ season.

It should be noted that St. Paul, which advanced to the round of 32, knocked off Dover-Sherborn, the sixth-seed in D-3, by a score of 2-1. St. Paul now will meet Groton-Dunstable, the 11th seed, in the round of 16.

The RHS boys soccer team, the 32nd seed in Division 1, dropped a heartbreaking 2-1 contest in overtime to 33rd-seeded Central Catholic of Lawrence last Thursday evening at Harry Della Russo Stadium. RHS fans can take some consolation in noting that Central Catholic then took on Hingham, the top seed in D-1, and dropped a 1-0 decision in overtime.