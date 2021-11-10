Obituaries 11-10-2021

Andrew Procopio, Jr.

Former Director of the Revere Housing Authority and Dedicated Family Man

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, November 13, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Andrew J. “Andy” Procopio, Jr. who died on Wednesday, November 3 at the Bear Hill Nursing Center in Stoneham, following a long illness. He was 91 years old.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere today at 12 noon followed by entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery – Versailles Mausoleum, Everett.

Andy was a lifelong resident of Revere. He attended Revere Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1948. An excellent student academically as well as athletically, he thrived in baseball and was drafted as a shortstop by the Philadelphia Phillies organization and played in the minor leagues in Georgia.

While Andy was in Atlanta playing baseball, he was drafted by the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He served his country from 1951 until 1953, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. When Andy returned home, he furthered his education at Boston College earning a bachelor’s degree in 1957.

Andy met and married his wife, Marie A. Sarno, in 1960 at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. The couple remained in Revere where they began their family. Andy worked as an agent for The Italian Liner, a luxury cruise ship liner, that traveled across the Atlantic to various ports along the coast of Italy. Andy was forced to leave that position due to the fuel crisis in the 1970’s. He began selling insurance for several years before taking the Director’s Position at the Revere Housing Authority in 1978. He worked for the City of Revere until retiring in 2006.

Andy was a huge fan of the New York Yankee’s, mainly because of “The Yankee Clipper” Joe DiMaggio. Andy and his wife, Marie both shared the love and appreciation of the legendary Luciano Pavarotti. They would make it a point to see him live in concert whenever he was performing. Also, whenever you went into their home, Andy would prefer to have Pavarotti’s music playing in the background. Andy was also a devout parishioner and member of the Holy Name Society at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Andy was a man dedicated to his family and his demeanor and unwavering demonstration of love was shown every day.

He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Marie A. (Sarno) Procopio of Revere, loving father of Diane M. DiBlasi of Clinton and David A. Procopio and his wife, Kathleen Bright – Procopio of Saugus; cherished grandfather of Kristen DiBlasi and her husband, Dr. Andrew Becker of Charlestown and Washington, DC. and Ashley E. Aloupis of Saugus; dear brother of Gloria Torre of Revere and the late Mavoureen “Marvie” Procopio, Pauline Terranova, Jean Angeloni, Mary Alvino, Domenic Procopio, Albert Procopio, Anthony Procopio, John Procopio, and Joseph Procopio. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Jeannette Vesce

Family Matriarch and True Mother Who Led by Example

Funeral Services were conducted on November 9 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Jeannette E. (Blais) Vesce, who died in her home in the presence of her loving family following a brief illness. She was 100 years old. Interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Jeannette was a lifelong Revere native. One of four children, she was born in Revere on April 19, 1921 to John B. Blais and Marie (Belanger) Blais. She was educated in Revere Schools and grew up on Dunn Road.

Jeannette was known for her swimming; she would be seen swimming along the entire length of Revere Beach and her love for swimming continued throughout most of her life. Jeannette also enjoyed roller skating and ice skating and she was also a very talented seamstress.

She married Antonio S. Vesce and they remained in Revere where they raised their six children. Jeanette was a “True Matriarch” of her family and the essence of mother. She led by examples throughout her lifetime. She only wanted the very best for her children and grandchildren as well as for others around her.

She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio S. Vesce, loving mother of Janice M. Mingolla and her husband, Retired Revere Police Patrolman, Angelo “Andy” of Revere, Donna M. Stahl of Revere, Stephen A. Vesce and his late wife, Joanne of Revere, Joseph M. Vesce and his wife, Robyn of Chelsea, Denise J. Sellaro and her husband, Frank of Medford and former Revere City Councilor Brian P. Vesce of Revere; cherished grandmother of nine and adored great grandmother of four; dear sister of the late Robert M.J. Blais, Gerard Blais and Lucille Cambriello. Jeannette is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Michael Coscia

Former Counterman at Kelly’s Roast Beef and Graduate of ICC, Class of 1972

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Friday, November 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere, for Michael C. Coscia, 66, who died on Thursday, October 28

at his residence in Waltham following a long illness. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 7:15 pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Michael was born in Chelsea and raised in Revere. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1972. Michael lived most of his life in Revere, before moving to Waltham eight years ago. He worked at Kelly’s Roast Beef on Revere Beach for over 20 years as a counterman where he made many friends and enjoyed his time working there. He later began working as a bartender at North Shore Café until he suffered a stroke. As a result, Michael spent the past eight years living at a group home in Waltham, run by Vinfen.

He was an avid reader, particularly of history. Michael was a regular at both Suffolk Downs Racetrack and Wonderland Dog Track. He had an innate ability to “handicap” and thoroughly enjoyed the sport of racing. He was a true Boston Sports Fan and a fan of all sports.

The beloved son of the late Anthony F. Coscia, Sr. and Aurora H. (Belmonte) Coscia, he was the loving brother of Anthony F. Coscia, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Melrose and Thomas Coscia and his late wife, Tracy of Revere; cherished uncle of Holley Lacey and Stacey Coscia and nephew of Joseph Coscia of Wakefield and grand uncle on Anika. He is also lovingly survived by many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude for the loving care Michael received over the past eight years by the extraordinarily dedicated staff at Vinfen.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Vinfen, 950 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02141 or by visiting www.vinfen.org

Paul Ferraro

Graphic Designer, Well-Known Boston-Area DJ and Community Volunteer

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, November 11 from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Paul J. Ferraro, who died unexpectedly at his Revere home on Monday, November 1. He was 40 years old.

A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home following the visitation at 7:15 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Paul was a lifelong Revere resident. He was raised in Revere and as a young boy he was a Boy Scout who rose to become a Star Scout. Paul was educated in Revere Schools and then went on to graduate from Northeast Regional Vocational High School, Class of 1999.

Paul was a very artistic and talented young man. He enrolled in The Institute of Arts & Communication and earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. He worked diligently as a graphic designer at John Wiley & Sons Publishing in Medford for over two years.

His creativity was boundless. Paul always gave back to the community by volunteering his time and talents helping the Boys Club, Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish – St. Mary’s Church in Revere with their new logo and with many other companies. He was also a very well-known Boston D.J. in several nightclubs.

Paul was also a huge fan of trains. He enjoyed riding on all types of trains and appreciating the design and mechanics. One thing is certain, Paul was a very thoughtful and loving person. He was a

friend to so many people and would do anything for those who needed him. His memory will forever be etched in so many people’s hearts.

The loving son of Kathleen A. “Kathy” (Ewing) Cid and her husband, Manuel G. “Manny” of Revere and Steven P. Ferraro and his wife, Marie L. of Whitman, he was the cherished brother of Michelle E. “Shelly” Rankins and her husband, Daniel J. of Manchester, NH and is also survived by four stepsisters.

He was the adored uncle of Elianna M. and Mason D., who were his world, and several other nieces and nephews; treasured companion of Izabela A. Malinowska of Boston and beloved nephew of Jeanne E. Conte and her husband, Richard and David B. Ewing, all of Revere and John T. Ewing and his companion, Michele Winslow of Lynn. He is also lovingly survived by many cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Samaritans, 41 West St., 4th Floor, Boston, MA 02111.

Haskell Hancock

Of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere

Haskell Hancock, 91, of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere, died on Tuesday, November 2.

A proud U.S. Airforce Veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was the beloved husband of the late Rita (Shank) Hanock, devoted father of Deborah McCauley and her husband, Wayne of Peabody, Kim-Ellen Short and the late Robert of New Hampshire and the late Gary Bergan and Suzanne Cronin; dear brother of the late Gertrude Greenstein and the late Helen Wolfe; devoted and loving grandfather of JoAnne Stanton and her husband, Chris, David Bergan, Jennifer Kaufman, Jennifer Lindsey and Neil Dyke and adoring great-grandfather of Brianna Bergan, Avery Stanton, Emerson Stanton and Weston Yenie.

A graveside service was held on Friday, November 5 at the Tifereth Israel Cemetery of Revere-232 Fuller Street Everett. Contributions in Haskell’s memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Community Care-37 Broadway, Suite 2, Arlington, MA 02474 or to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. at act.alz.org. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook.

Eleanor Dudley

Devoted Wife, Mother and Homemaker

Eleanor (DiPiano) Dudley of Revere died on November 3 at the age of 91.

Eleanor was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family.

Born in Revere on December 18, 1929 to the late Donato and Anna (Bonetti) DiPiano, she was the beloved wife of the late William F. Dudley Sr., devoted mother of William F. Dudley Jr. and his wife, Bonnie, Joanne Giarla and her husband, Michael, Robert Dudley and Paul Dudley, all of Revere; cherished grandmother of Bryan Dudley, Julianne Giarla Erazo, Joshua Dudley, and Laurinda Dudley; adored great grandmother of Jayden Giarla Vasanthakumar and dear sister of the late William DiPiano, Roger DiPiano, Marion Kosowski and Phyllis Antonelli.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home ,128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, November 8 followed by a Prayer Service at Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

Michael ‘Mike’ Angelo Maffeo

Being with His Family Was His Greatest Joy

Michael “ Mike” Angelo Maffeo, a life long Everett resident, died on November 7.

Mike was a hard working loving caring son, father, papa, brother and friend. He was kind-hearted and never hesitated to lend a hand to help others. He was always there for his family and never let them down. He was a strong willed determined man throughout his life up through his final minutes. His greatest joy was always being with his family (especially his children and grandchildren after his wife passed) and friends. He loved doing carpentry work especially with his son.

He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (DeGilorma) Maffeo, the loving father of Michael Angelo III and his wife, Lori and Renee and her husband, Ray Conte and adored Papa of Makayla and Michael Maffeo IV. He was the son of the late Louise (Colarusso) and Michael Maffeo, brother of Joseph (Jean) Maffeo and the late Theresa (Ted) Wood and brother in law of Margie Handy and the late Kathy Cristiano. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and wonderful cousins and good friends including his best friend of over 80 years, Anthony “Red” (Doris) Morelli.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 489 Broadway, Everett on Saturday, November 13, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Due to Covid, face masks are to be worn at the funeral Mass for everyone’s safety. Visiting hours have been omitted. Funeral arrangements under the direction Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc., 331 Main St. Everett.

Elaine Quatrano

Mass. Health & Hospital Association Retiree and Graduate of RHS, Class of 1972

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne for Elaine M. (Gambale) Quatrano, 67, who died on Wednesday, October 20 at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Elaine was a lifelong Revere resident and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1972. While in high school, Elaine was a member of the St. Anthony’s Band, Revere where she was captain of the senior championship color guard. She was a teacher of St. Anthony’s of Revere, MA Preps Championship color guard and went on to teach and instruct other championship color guards.

She furthered her education at Boston College for two years, earning an associate degree in programing. Elaine worked for the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association in Boston as a Boston Office Manager rising through the ranks over the years and retiring as a Senior Administrative Assistant after 25 years of dedicated service. She recently retired in April.

Elaine was married in 1976 to Frank S. Quatrano and they were happily married for 45 years. Elaine and Frank enjoyed traveling and taking frequent trips to Las Vegas, one of Elaine’s favorite destinations.

Elaine was a supporter of many charitable organizations of which she was very passionate.

The loving and devoted wife of Frank S. Quatrano of Revere, she was the beloved daughter of the late John R. Gambale and Adeline M. “Dolly” (Viglione) Gambale and the dear sister of the late Marie J. Gambale.

