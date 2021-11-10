Revere School Committee Members Endorse Anthony D’Ambrosio for State Senate

Special to the Journal

School Committee Members Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese; Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School Committee Member Anthony Caggiano; School Committee Member-Elect John Kingston; Former School Committee Member Peter Martino all proudly endorse Anthony D’Ambrosio for State Senate.

Michael A. Ferrante, Revere School Committee Member

Anthony D’Ambrosio understands that the quality of a child’s education shouldn’t depend on their zip code. He is a leader that each of our children can look up to. His work ethic, compassion and commitment to education is unmatched in this race for State Senate and I strongly encourage voters to choose Anthony on December 14th!

Susan J. Gravellese, Revere School Committee Member

Anthony is a passionate, progressive voice on the School Committee. From leading the charge to start the first ever Revere Equity Advisory Board and advocating for additional mental health resources, Anthony is the clear choice to be our next State Senator.

Anthony Caggiano, Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School Committee

Our next State Senator needs to have a passion for education and the understanding that apprenticeships and vocational trades are an integral piece to building our economy. Anthony gets that and I strongly urge those living in the 1st Suffolk and Middlesex District to support his campaign.

John Kingston, Revere School Committee Member-Elect

Anthony D’Ambrosio strives for excellence in everything he does. He has shown it time and again on the Revere School Committee. His education, dedication and vision are exactly what we need in the State Senate.

Peter Martino, Former Revere School Committee Member

I have known Anthony his entire life. The 1st Suffolk and Middlesex District will be well served by his experience, knowledge and passion to help others. I proudly support his campaign and urge you to as well.