Anthony D’Ambrosio Endorsed by Revere Teachers Association for State Senate

Special to the Journal

Candidate for State Senate, Anthony D’Ambrosio was endorsed today by the Revere Teachers Association, a local affiliate of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Barbara Wallace, the President of the RTA, cited D’Ambrosio’s leadership in creating the Revere Public Schools Equity Advisory Board that is now a model across the Commonwealth.

“The Revere Teachers Association (RTA) Executive Board has voted to endorse Anthony D’Ambrosio for Massachusetts State Senate,” said Barbara Wallace, President of the RTA. “As a Revere School Committee member, Anthony has distinguished himself by taking bold stands supporting Revere educators, our union and our students. One example that particularly stood out to us is how Anthony worked with teachers and parents to create the Equity Advisory Board for Revere Public Schools to develop creative solutions to address educational inequities.”

“I want it to be clear that I am the education candidate in this race and am so proud to have received the endorsement of the Revere Teachers Association,” said D’Ambrosio. “My family would not be where we are today without the support of the public-school systems in this district. My immense gratitude to these schools is why I ran for School Committee in Revere and am running for State Senate now.”