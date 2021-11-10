News Happy Birthday, Josephine! by Journal Staff • November 10, 2021 • 0 Comments Josephine Molinaro of Malden Street Revere turned 90 years young on October 26. To honor such a milestone for this long time Revere resident, Mayor Brian Arrigo presented her with a commendation and key to the city. Two days before her birthday, her children held a surprise 90th at Breakaway Danvers and a wonderful celebration was enjoyed with her family and friends. Happy Birthday and we will see you on the Smuckers jar in 10 years.