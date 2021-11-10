News Annual Trip to Bourne National Cemetery to Honor Our Nation’s Heroes by Journal Staff • November 10, 2021 • 0 Comments The group of volunteers shown above loaded onto the bus and headed to Bourne National Cemetery, their purpose id to place American Flags on the graves of our nation’s heroes, those who gallantly served our country and are no longer with us. Honoring them on the Veteran’s Day holiday, shows the true American spirit and our duty in remembering their sacrifices for our freedom. This annual trip to Bourne National Cemetery is sponsored by the Buonfiglio Funeral Service. Shown in the photo, Joel Farrington, and Paul and Victor Buonfiglio.