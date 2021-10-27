Edwards Announces Trio of New Labor Union Endorsements

Special to the Journal

Lydia Edwards has been endorsed in the special election to the State Senate by: the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) and member union Pile Drivers Local 56; and United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 1445. Primary Election Day is December 14, 2021. General Election Day is January 11, 2022.

“We are pleased to support Lydia Edwards for State Senate because she shares our values and has worked to provide opportunity and fairness for all workers. As a Boston City Councilor, she has been an advocate for responsible development that provides family-sustaining wages and benefits, promotes apprenticeship and ensures worker safety,” said Joe Byrne, NASRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer. “While union members in Boston enjoy these benefits, there are still many workers who do not have the opportunities and protections they deserve. Wage theft and tax fraud are far too prevalent and not enough employers participate in comprehensive skills training programs that turn a good job into a great career. We believe Lydia Edwards will bring knowledge, experience and hard work to fight for these issues at the State House and will make an excellent State Senator.”

“Pile Drivers Local 56 appreciates Lydia Edwards’ strong commitment to creating work opportunities with livable wages and good benefits for working families in Boston,” said Business Manager David Borrus. “Lydia has a solid record of legal action on behalf of workers, and supporting meaningful labor legislation especially for transportation infrastructure. Lydia has been a strong voice for labor as a City Councilor, and we are proud to support her campaign for Massachusetts Senate.”

In their endorsement of Lydia, UFCW 1445 wrote:

“We are excited and proud to support our sister, Lydia Edwards, in her campaign for State Senate. Lydia’s efforts on behalf of working families are unmatched and they extend far beyond her own union membership. For her entire career, she has stood up for the people who need it the most. She has never backed down from a fight for good, and we know that she will take that same spirit to the State House. Lydia is the clear choice for the First Suffolk & Middlesex District.”

Lydia Edwards is a fierce advocate for workers’ rights. In the Senate, she’ll continue her strong record of passing legislation and delivering resources and results for working people. As a member of the United Auto Workers, Lydia knows the power of a union, but she also knows that every worker, organized or not, deserves dignity, fair compensation and freedom from harassment in the workplace. Lydia Edwards has stood with workers in the hospitality industry, service workers at Logan Airport, student workers in our higher education system, teachers, Brazilian immigrant workers and many others.

Lydia Edwards is a candidate for State Senate representing the First Suffolk and Middlesex District, following the departure of Senator Joseph A. Boncore. For a full and up-to-date list of endorsements, visit: LydiaEdwards.org/endorsements.

Councilor Lydia Edwards is a career advocate, activist, and voice on behalf of society’s most vulnerable. She is currently the Chair of the Committee on Government Operations and the Committee on Housing and Community Development in the Boston City Council. Learn more at LydiaEdwards.org/meet-lydia.