Rotondo Wants Pledge of Allegiance Recited at Public Meetings in Council Chambers

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo offered a proposal at Monday’s City Council meeting that the Pledge of Allegiance be said at all public meetings in the City Council Chambers.

Said Rotondo, “This beautiful hall and one of our greatest patriots, Paul Revere, on the wall, the flags behind us all served a purpose – having served in our military and been an infantry soldier, I think it is of the utmost respect to start any meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.”

Council President Anthony Zambuto referred Rotondo’s proposal to the Council’s Legislative Affairs Subcommittee.