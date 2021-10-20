RDCC Endorses Morabito, Carrero, Keefe for City Council; Chavez and Tye for School Committee

Special to the Journal

On Oct. 12, the Revere Democratic City Committee (RDCC) hosted a virtual forum for Democrats running for municipal office in Revere this year. The forum was live streamed on the RevereTV YouTube channel and is still available there for viewing (https://youtu.be/zGzO1e5E9N0).

After the forum, RDCC members electronically registered their endorsement votes by Friday, October 15 at 10 pm. As a result, the RDCC has endorsed Steve Morabito for councilor-at-large, Manuel Carrero for ward 2 councilor, Patrick Keefe for ward 4 councilor, as well as Jacqueline Chavez and Carol Tye for school committee.

While all municipal candidates who are registered Democrats were invited to the forum, the following candidates participated: councilor-at-large candidates Steve Morabito and Marc Silvestri, ward 2 candidate Manuel Carrero, ward 4 candidate Patrick Keefe, ward 5 candidate John Powers, and school committee candidates Jacqueline Chavez and Carol Tye.

Each city council candidate was asked a series of questions regarding environmental and racial justice, housing and gentrification, and plans regarding the building of a new high school. The Revere School Committee members were asked questions regarding accessibility of the school committee, interpretation for non-English speakers, improving faculty diversity, and student mental health.

RDCC Chair Dimple Rana commented, “The RDCC endorsements in nonpartisan local races exemplify the need for transparency of political parties of candidates, especially in Revere where interests of those most impacted have been underrepresented when it comes to affordable housing, environmental and racial justice, and public transportation accessibility. The RDCC’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the Democratic process will continue with endorsements of Democratic candidates and leadership on upstream progressive issues.”

“I’m really happy to see the RDCC making endorsements in municipal elections,” said Ward 5 RDCC member and co-moderator of the forum Jamie Bondar. “When I first moved to Revere in 2015, I found it difficult to learn about local candidates. I hope that these and future RDCC endorsements will help other folks identify candidates who will represent progressive values in city government here in Revere.”