Edwards Endorsed by Mass Alliance for State Senate

Special to the Journal

Lydia Edwards has been endorsed by Mass Alliance in the special election to State Senate. Primary Election Day is December 14. General Election Day is January 11, 2022.

“Lydia Edwards understands that the way to deliver real progressive change is through organizing and engaging people of all backgrounds to come up with policy solutions to lift up those who are often marginalized,” said Jordan Berg Powers, Executive Director of Mass Alliance. “Mass Alliance is proud to endorse Lydia Edwards because she is focused on delivering those innovative policies that will uplift everyone in our communities and isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo.”

Mass Alliance is a coalition for political and advocacy organizations that work together to build a progressive Massachusetts. By working together, the members of Mass Alliance create a community of shared values. Their cooperation enhances their ability to build progressive power around priority issues. Mass Alliance works with local progressive champions to become candidates and continue to support their development and advancement when they become elected officials. They endorse candidates for the State House who support all the priorities of the coalition members, and prioritize races where they can make the most difference.

Lydia Edwards has been a bold, progressive leader on the Boston City Council:

Drafted and filed a proposal to change the budget allocation process to make it more accountable to the counselors and the people they represent;

Filed legislation to modernize and reform Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal;

Proposed an ordinance and complementary zoning amendment that aims to remove the ZBA from the Boston Cannabis Commission process while still making sure that cannabis businesses are opened in a responsible, equitable way.

Filed a proposal to explore retaining remote-access abilities for all City Hall hearings and meetings.

Lydia Edwards is a candidate for State Senate representing the First Suffolk and Middlesex District, following the departure of Senator Joseph A. Boncore. For a full and up-to-date list of endorsements, visit: LydiaEdwards.org/endorsements.