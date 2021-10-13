Cohen Florence Levine Estates Holds Lively Country Western Day

Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living was recently transformed into a colorful country jamboree. Festivities included popular country music songs, Western style food, creative costumes and fun-filled games.

The Activity Room was the place to be as staff and residents participated in such games as “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” and “Bean Bag” toss. Residents and staff came decked out in cowboy hats, bandanas, cowboy boots, western vests and more. To top the day off, residents enjoyed an outdoor concert, led by beloved Jimmy Honohan, who performed a medley of country music songs such as “Hey Good Looking,” “Your Cheating Heart” and “Margaritaville.” The highlight of the concert: residents were treated to line dancing by the staff. Who knew we had such a talented staff?

“Our Country Western Day was a huge success,” said Kristen Donnelly, Executive Director of Cohen Florence Levine Estates. “It was hard to tell who enjoyed the day more –the residents or the staff!”

Let’s hope that Country Western Day becomes an annual event at the assisted living.

