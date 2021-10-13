State Rep. And At-Large Councilor Giannino Endorses Anthony D’Ambrosio for State Senate

Special to the Journal

“We are honored to receive the endorsement of State Representative and At-Large City Councilor Jessica Giannino,” said Anthony D’Ambrosio. “We are grateful for her continued support and partnership as our campaign works toward victory on December 14th.”

“I have known Anthony since we were kids. I can think of nobody better to serve as our next State Senator than him,” said Jessica Giannino. “His passion, intellect and fresh perspective are exactly what we need in the State Senate. I look forward to serving with him in the Legislature.”