License Commission Approves Multiple Items at Sept. 15 Meeting

The Revere License Commission (RLC) held a special meeting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

All three commissioners, chairman Robert Selevitch, Daniel Occena, and Linda Guinasso, discussed a number of matters on their agenda. The agenda items, and the commission’s actions, are listed in order of their place on the agenda.

Applications Submitted for Consideration

Item #1:

Northgate Partners, LLC d/b/a Joe’s Market

338 Squire Road

Joseph Prizio, III, Manager

Application for a Change of Manager: Application of Northgate Partners, LLC d/b/a Joe’s Market, Joseph Prizio, III, Manager, for a change of manager of an All Alcohol Package Store license from Joseph Prizio, Jr.

RLC action: Joseph Prizio III, and his attorney, Lawrence A. Simeone Jr., presented their request to the commission, which involved a change of manager from a father to son.

“You run a great business and I’m always impressed with how well the property is kept. It’s always immaculate,” said Guirnasso, a sentiment echoed by Occena.

After the brief discussion, the board approved the transfer request unanimously.

Item #2

MHF Logan Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere 230 Lee Burbank Highway Corey Cassano, Manager

Application for a Change of Manager: Application of MHF Operating V, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, Corey Cassano, Manager, for a change of manager of an All Alcohol Innholder license from Christopher Demilia.

RLC action: Corey Cassano appeared on behalf of the petitioner. In response to a question from Selevitch, Cassano said there would be no changes in the business’s operations and said that he would be on the premises for 50 hours per week.

With no opposition, the board unanimously approved the request.

Item #3

City of Revere Fall Festival Broadway

Michael Hinojosa, Event Manager

Application for a 1-day Malt, Food Truck, and Entertainment License: Application of City of Revere Fall Festival for a 1-day Malt, Food Truck, and Entertainment license to be exercised at Broadway on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., with Malt Service in an enclosed are on the American Legion lawn. Rain date is September 26, 2021. The event is a Fall Festival. Expected attendance is 1500.

RLC action: Michael Hinojosa appeared on behalf of the city, the petitioning party. Selevitch noted that Hinojosa had presented a “very comprehensive package” and Guinasso said the yearly event is well-run. Occena also praised the annual event.

The commissioners unanimously approved the petition.

Item #4

Wounded Vet Run

649-1 Squire Road

Andrew Biggio, Event Manager

Application for a 1-day Food Truck and Entertainment License: Application of Andrew Biggio for a 1-day Food Truck and Entertainment license to be exercised at 649-1 Squire Road on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The entertainment will be a musical performance, and the food truck will be a sausage and hot dog cart. The event is the beginning of the Wounded Vet Run. Expected attendance is 500 – 750.

RLC action: Marc Silvestri, Revere’s Veterans Services director, presented the application to the commission. Silvestri noted that this is the 10th annual event, which consists of a motorcycle “run” through several communities.

Gunasso noted that “this is another great event for the city of Revere” and Occena said he was excited to attend and to support the veterans.

Silvestri assured the commissioners that the traffic issue had been worked out thoroughly with the Revere police and the MBTA.

With no opposition, the commission unanimously approved the application.

ÊItem #5

City of Revere & The Neighborhood Developers Sandler Square

Vanny Huot, Event Manager

Application for a 1-day Common Victualler and Entertainment License: Application of the City of Revere & The Neighborhood Developers for a 1-day license for Common Victualler and Entertainment, said license to be exercised at Sandler Square at the intersection of Dehon Street, Centennial Avenue, and North Shore Road, for a Night Market event. The event will include food trucks, entertainment, and local non-culinary vendors. The event will take place on Saturday, October 9, 2021 (with rain date of October 16, 2021), and the hours will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with 1⁄2 hour setup and clean-up time before and after the events. Expected attendance is 300 people, spread out over the three hours.

RLC action: Vanny Huot presented the petition. She told the commission that the event is a business-oriented event for the Sandler Square area.

Guinasso said “this is another great event for the city” and Occena said he was excited to have the event. Lieut. Randall of the Revere police said the police fully-supported the application.

With no opposition, the commission unanimously approved the application.

Item #6

Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House

400 Ocean Avenue

Sophia Augusto, Manager

Application for an All Alcohol Innholder License: Application of Revere Restaurant Operator, LLC d/b/a Mission Beach House, Sophia Augusto, Manager, for an All Alcohol Innholder license to be exercised at 400 Ocean Avenue. Premises will consist of five floors of the hotel, including a restaurant, a breakfast area, meeting rooms, a pre-function area, and hotel rooms. Hours of operation will be Sunday 10 a.m. – 1 a.m., Tuesday – Wednesday 8 a.m. – 1 a.m., Thursday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 a.m. Seating in restaurant to be 90 inside, 30 outside; seating in breakfast area to be 60; seating in meeting rooms to be 192; seating in pre-function area to be 15; number of hotel rooms is 168. Requested entertainment is widescreen cable TV; DJ; amplifiers; vocal/instrumental music.

RLC action: Sophia and Wellington Augusto, the general manager and owner of the business, presented the petition. Wellington Augusto noted that he owns other restaurants in the area, including the popular Mission on the Bay in Swampscott. He said he hopes to “bring a great vibe and life to Revere Beach.”

Guinasso asked about the live entertainment aspect of the petition.

Marty Bloom, another partner in the venture, said the live music primarily would be used for weddings and other functions on the premises, though they might include a jazz brunch on Sundays or similar entertainment.

Sophia Wellington said she would be the full-time, on-site manager.

Selevitch received an assurance from the petitioners that they would not be conducting a “nightclub” type of establishment.

With no opposition, the commission unanimously approved the application. Bloom added that they hope to be opening in January.

Item #7

Circle Auto Gallery, Inc.

400 Beach Street

Francisco de Sales Barbosa Neto, Manager

Application for Transfer of Ownership: Application of Circle Auto Gallery, Inc., Francisco de Sales Barbosa Neto, President and Manager, for transfer of ownership of a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer license from Kelly Schmeiske. New principals to be Francisco de Sales Barbosa Neto and Tiago Vinhas Stranieri. Number of cars for sale on lot to remain at 19, requested hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

RLC action: Kelly Schmeiske and Francisco de Sales Barbosa Neto appeared before the commission. The commissioners said they had reviewed the application and that they had no questions.

With no opposition, the commission unanimously approved the license transfer.

Item #8

Primos Partners, LLC

d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant 46 Revere Street

Nicolas Portillo, Manager

Application for Change of License Category: Application of Primos Partners, LLC d/b/a Fajita’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 46 Revere Street, Nicolas Portillo, Manager, for a change of license category to All Alcohol Restaurant from Wine, Malt, and Cordials/Liqueurs Restaurant.

RLC action: This item was continued until the October meeting.

COMMUNICATIONS:

1. Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) notice of violation hearing of the Revere Lodge Loyal Order of Moose #1272. Hearing date is October 5, 2021.

2. ABCC notice of hearing for appeal filed by Four Partners, Inc. d/b/a Antonia’s at the Beach. Hearing date is October 13, 2021.