News Briefs

BOH to Discuss Indoor Smoking

On October 5 at 6:30 pm, the Revere Board of Health (BOH) will hold a hearing to discuss whether to allow an indoor smoking bar. Smoking bars can include hookahs, cigars, and vapes. While Massachusetts passed a flavor restriction in November 2019, flavored tobacco is allowed in smoking bars.

We have learned from the vaping crisis that flavors attract young people, leading to unintended addiction and negative health consequences. Tobacco use causes chronic diseases and shortens life. As a city and state, we have come a long way in reducing tobacco use in young people . As a community, we should strive to create an environment that makes the healthy choice the easy choice. The health of our citizens should come before business interests and profits. Allowing a smoking bar creates an environment that promotes the use of tobacco and sends the wrong message to our kids – enticing and addicting young adults.

Right now, we are living through the COVID-19 pandemic. Can we allow one more business to operate that negatively affects people’s health? Can hookah instruments, which are meant to be shared, be properly sanitized to prevent the spread of disease? These are questions we all need to consider.

We invite you to attend the Revere Board of Health meeting to share your concerns, or you can submit your comments by calling 781-485-8486 or emailing Paula Sepulveda at [email protected]

The mission of the Revere CARES coalition is to strengthen the health of Revere by addressing priorities established by community members. We utilize an environmental approach; advocate for evidence-based, culturally competent strategies, programs and services; increase connectedness among individuals and organizations; and support and empower local youth. The Revere CARES Coalition is a program of the Mass General Center for Community Health Improvement.

MVES Celebrates Healthy Aging Month

September is the perfect time to celebrate Healthy Aging® Month since it is the time when many people think about getting started on new tasks as the summer comes to a close. The observance month is designed to encourage people to rejuvenate and get going on positive measures that can impact the areas of physical, social, financial and mental wellness.

Healthy Aging® Month is designed to focus attention on the positive aspects of growing older. Why is healthy aging important? Older adults are among the fastest growing age groups. The first “baby boomers” (adults born between 1946 and 1964) turned 65 in 2011. More than 37 million people in this group (60 percent) will manage more than one chronic condition by 2030. Older adults are at high risk for developing chronic illnesses and related disabilities. Therefore, knowing resources are available, and ways to live a healthy life are vital in caring for ourselves and loved ones.

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is committed to working in partnership with older adults and family members to build a tailored individualized care plan that best suits their needs in tak­ing per­sonal respon­si­bil­ity for one’s health, be it phys­i­cal, social, men­tal or financial. We help answer any questions they have and work with older adults and family members to make more informed decisions about MVES’ programs and services that ensure continued good health, improve overall quality of life, and enable individuals to live independently for as long as possible.

MVES offers a variety of free, virtual evidence-based Healthy Aging workshops to promote health, wellbeing, and happiness as people grow older. MVES also provides resources, referrals, critical home care and nutrition services while supporting the wellbeing, dignity and independence of older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers residing in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. MVES recognizes that careful attention to the combination of physical, social, mental and financial fitness is powerful in the pursuit of a positive aging lifestyle. Below are some ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle as you age.

1. Get moving. Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy body and brain.

2. Stay social. Take a class, volunteer, play games, see old friends, and make new ones.

3. Bulk up. Eat beans and other high-fiber foods for digestive and heart health.

4. Add some spice. Add herbs and spices to your meals if medications dull your taste buds.

5. Stay balanced. Practice yoga or tai chi to improve agility and prevent falls.

6. Take a hike. Brisk daily walks this September can bolster your heart and lungs.

7. Sleep well. Talk to a sleep specialist if you don’t sleep soundly through the night.

8. Beat the blues. If you’ve been down for a while, see a doctor. Depression can be treated.

9. Don’t forget. To aid your memory, make lists, follow routines, slow down, and organize. For more information about Mystic Valley Elder Services and its programs that support healthy aging, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org