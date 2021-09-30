Giannino Leads Statewide Effort to Stop Conversion of Quality Inn to Homeless Transitional Center

State Rep. Jessica Giannino is leading a statewide effort asking other state representatives and state senators to join her in opposing the conversion of the Quality Inn in Revere to a homeless transitional center.

Giannino said she, Rep. Jeffrey Turco, and Rep. Donald Wong have collaborated their efforts and sent a letter to the Boston Public Health Commission asking Executive Dir. Dr. Bisola Ojikuto “to reconsider these ill-conceived plans immediately and initiate a dialogue with public health officials in adjacent communities to chart a new course that will have a real chance at creating comprehensive, inclusive solutions to these problems.”

Following is the text of Rep. Giannino and Rep. Wong’s letter:

Dear Dr. Ojikutu,

It is with great urgency that we write to you today regarding the untenable position that your agency has put vulnerable residents, the City of Revere and Town of Saugus in. More specifically, we are appalled by the lack of transparency, communication, accountability, or even basic courtesy that the Boston Public Health Commission has displayed in concocting and attempting to execute a “regional” plan to address the disaster within its own jurisdiction on Melnea Cass Boulevard by converting the Quality Inn Hotel at 100 Morris Street, Revere, to a homeless transitional center. We, the undersigned Representatives of communities that surround the City of Boston, are deeply concerned about the chaotic & cryptic nature of both this process and the dis-information that has resulted from it being spread across the region. As a result, we have lost a great deal of confidence in the Boston Public Health Commission’s ability to take any kind of a leadership role on an issue of such regional public importance. People experiencing homelessness and battling substance use disorder deserve the resources and intervention efforts necessary for them to lead stable, fulfilling lives.

Regrettably, the actions taken by the BPHC thus far place the City of Revere’s commitment to these neighbors in jeopardy while at the same time frustrating efforts for the stakeholder buy-in and collaboration necessary to combat this regional crisis. If the City of Revere can be forced into such an adversarial position on an issue that it has previously shown true commitment to solving, it leaves all surrounding communities wondering if they are to be the next victims of the BPHC’s callousness. The City of Boston has adequate hotels and the funding necessary to provide for the unhoused individuals from Melnea Cass Boulevard without transferring the burden onto the communities that surround Boston. Given the immense challenges of supporting a population marginalized by high rates of substance use disorder, mental health challenges, and trauma, every public health measure concerning the unhoused ought to establish clear lines of communication and readiness protocols with all involved stakeholders. The actions of the BPH, therefore, currently pose an imminent threat to all the communities that surround Boston which jeopardizes their ability and willingness to work together.

It is clear that little to no planning was undertaken in advance of the relocation of unhoused individuals from Melnea Cass Boulevard. The BPHC has continued to insist that the Quality Inn initiative is just one instance of a larger regional approach to the crisis on Melnea Cass Boulevard, yet they have not been able to provide the City of Revere or Town of Saugus with any examples of other municipalities joining this effort or converting facilities for displaced residents. This information gap is particularly frustrating, as Revere believes that an initiative that could bind several municipalities together in solidarity to root out homelessness in the Commonwealth is one worth undertaking. This effort cannot be solely focused on our Gateway Cities, but rather a true collaborative approach across our region.

Beyond the logistical and communication challenges, the BPHC has set the stage for fierce, adverse reaction against the interventions our homeless neighbors need, ultimately undermining the public health improvements we all agree are necessary. We join as colleagues in expressing our deep concern and wish to be very clear: any scenario in which BPHC continues to abuse homeless men and women by evicting them from their city and into surrounding communities like this is an unacceptable one and will be met with fierce opposition. We hope that you will reconsider these ill-conceived plans immediately and initiate a dialogue with public health officials in adjacent communities to chart a new course that will have a real chance at creating comprehensive, inclusive solutions to these problems.

Thank you for your prompt consideration of these matters.

Jessica Ann Giannino