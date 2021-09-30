Lydia Edwards Endorsed by Juan Jaramillo

Lydia Edwards has been endorsed by Juan Jaramillo, Democratic State Committee member and former candidate to the Massachusetts House of Representatives to represent the 19th Suffolk District (Revere & Winthrop).

In his endorsement, Jaramillo stated:

“Councilwoman Edwards is the best choice to be the next state senator for Revere. I stand by her because she has delivered for working families in our city as a lawmaker, advocate, and attorney. As a proud product of our city who represents it at the state level on the Democratic State Committee, I have witnessed firsthand how Lydia can deliver for us. Revere deserves the most qualified and Lydia is that person, join me in voting for Lydia on December 14th.”

Lydia Edwards is a candidate for State Senate representing the First Suffolk and Middlesex District, following the departure of Senator Joseph A. Boncore. To date, Edwards has been endorsed by: OPEIU Local 4, Teamsters Local 25. For a full and up-to-date list of endorsements, visit: LydiaEdwards.org/endorsements.

Councilor Lydia Edwards is a career advocate, activist, and voice on behalf of society’s most vulnerable. She is currently the Chair of the Committee on Government Operations and the Committee on Housing and Community Development in the Boston City Council, and a candidate for State Senate to represent the First Suffolk & Middlesex District. Learn more at www.LydiaEdwards.org.