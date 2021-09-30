McKenna Reflects on Life as a Teacher, Artist and Child of a Veteran, Olympian and an Immigrant

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Joanne McKenna is one of Revere’s most well-known residents. The Ward One City Councillor and popular retired teacher, also has a life that is rich in history that extends beyond teaching and politics.

McKenna was the daughter of a World War II veteran and Italian immigrant who met in Florence, Italy during the German invasion. “My father, Walter, met my mother, Anna, in Florence, Italy during World War II. Her father, my grandfather, was out after curfew and was taken by the Germans, put in a Polish Concentration Camp for 3 years to be used for slave labor. My grandmother stepped on a landmine crossing a field to get food for her daughters. She was hospitalized for over a year. Losing her home and all her possessions to the destruction of the war, Anna survived with her sister, Liana, living in train stations, staying in convents with the nuns and living in the woods. She would meet my father with only a coat made from an Army Blanket that covered her from the cold weather.”

“In her younger years while in Italy and under the regime of Mussolini, my mother took up swimming, became an Olympic long distance swimmer and won a Silver Medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. My parents were later married in Italy, had three children and settled in Beachmont so my mother could continue to swim. The first time my father took my mother to Revere Beach, my mother decided to go for one of her normal swims which led her to Nahant. Not knowing my mother’s athletic abilities, my father called the Coast Guard and they followed her until she completed her swim.”

Joanne’s father taught Music and English at the McKinley School for over 25 years. He also played trumpet for the Ruby Newman Orchestra. Her mother was a server for Boston University. “Growing up, my parents struggled financially providing for my older brother Gilbert, my sister Liana and myself. We never knew of their struggles because we always had plenty of food on the table. We were constantly told to be kind, portray good morals and values and help thy neighbor. We were exposed to art and music every weekend, where we played instruments, drew and sang.”

After high school, Joanne continued her education at Berklee College of Music for one semester. She then attended Montserrat College of Art where her interest in photography started. She would continue her education at Massachusetts College of Art and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Art Education. From there, she received two Master’s degrees in Psychology and Education, and a licensure in School Administration. Despite her extensive education, Joanne was diagnosed with dyslexia in 2005 after failing the MTEL Test.

During her 32 years as a teacher with RPS, Joanne had many memorable moments. “My most memorable moments as a teacher in 32 years were in 2007 and 2014 when the Senior class dedicated the yearbooks to me. In 2007 and then again in 2015 they voted for me to be the Commencement Speaker at their graduations. Being the class advisor for 19 years, I really got to know each student on a personal basis. We would fundraise, and I would run all the events for each class. In 2009, I realized the desperate need for clothing in high school. I solicited new prom dresses from the Ultimate and tuxes from Russo’s Tux to help the kids that couldn’t afford them. My students and I then started the first clothing bank at Revere High School where so many kids came and took advantage of clothes that were donated by high end consignment stores. I also helped to establish “Adopt A Student”. Teachers throughout the entire school district donated, helping so many needy kids.”

Aside from teaching, Joanne also has a background rich in the arts. “Although I have been commissioned to have done many murals, works of art, and paintings, I always considered myself more talented in photography. My memorable moments as a photographer throughout the years was working undercover with the Massachusetts State Police, taking surveillance photographs of drug deals that were happening at Logan Airport. I have also worked with the Revere Police-Forensics Unit. One of my exciting moments was when I was hired by a construction company to track their development progress. I took aerial landscape and construction photographs — while I was harnessed outside of a helicopter. In 1985, A photograph taken with my telephoto lens was crucial to assist the Somerville Police in identifying and capturing a rapist sitting in the bleachers at a football game. I was grateful and proud my camera and skills could help make a difference. I was also honored to photograph all of the RHS sports events, political advertisements, and fundraisers for elected officials in Revere.”

Joanne has also worked with private detectives, photographed many weddings, shot portraits, and worked as a photojournalist. “I was also very fortunate to sit with the sports photographers on the parquet floor at the former Boston Garden, capturing the Celtics during the Larry Bird era. In 1989, I started a sports photography business called LoMack Studios that lasted for fifteen years.”

Joanne continued to take photos and do freelance work throughout these years however her love and passion was always teaching art and photography within Revere Public Schools. “For 32 years, I taught my students how to be creative, imaginative, and confident. Teaching high school was the best years of my life. I could not have picked a more gratifying and rewarding profession. I enjoyed going to work everyday as a teacher and loved every student that I taught.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo appointed Joanne to the newly formed Revere Public Arts Commission where she serves as Chairwoman. According to their website, the Commission’s mission is to support, expand, and build a vibrant arts community for Revere’s past, present, and future. They envision a city where the arts are thriving and the community is engaged by uniting, and creating an arts and cultural awareness.