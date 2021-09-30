City Awards $660,000 of Community Development Block Grant to Community Organizations

Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Department of Planning and Community Development awarded Revere community organizations and municipal agencies a total of $660,000 through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Each awarded organization successfully demonstrates an ability to prevent, prepare for, and/or respond to the pandemic as well as service predominantly low to moderate income Revere residents.

“The pandemic has heightened the need for collaborative approaches to economic recovery,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “The CDBG program is an incredible opportunity for community partners and organizations. I am thankful for all the work they have done throughout the pandemic and know they will use this grant to better our community.”

The following nonprofit organizations and City Departments will receive CDBG funding:

Cambridge Health Alliance: Cambridge Health Alliance will establish a Career Pathways program for Revere youth and young adults. The program will focus on exploring healthcare related career pathways and leadership development. A Youth Advisory Board will also be created to help guide curriculum development, overall structure, and supportive services.

Cambridge Health Alliance: Cambridge Health Alliance will enroll 15 Revere residents in their Community Health Worker Training Program.

Community Action Programs Inter-City (CAPIC): CAPIC will provide rental or mortgage assistance Revere households that are facing eviction or housing displacement.

CONNECT: CONNECT, in partnership with Revere Works, will hire a bilingual job navigator to provide one-on-one job navigation services, including resume editing, interview preparation, application guidance, and soft skills training.

For Kids Only: For Kids Only will provide health and wellness-focused services to Revere youth affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes the addition of an Inclusion Specialist and 1:1 aides to work with children in small group settings, train staff of therapeutic techniques, and communicate with families around support and additional resources.

HarborCOV: HarborCOV will hire a bilingual Domestic Violence Case Manager to provide intensive case management for survivors of domestic violence, hotline and on-call coverage, and comprehensive referrals to community resources.

Mystic Valley Elder Services: Mystic Valley will provide transportation to Revere elders and a congregate meal program in partnership with the Revere Senior Center.

Revere Community Health and Engagement Department: The Revere Farmers Market will provide Revere residents with a $20 shopping card, enabling them to purchase fresh, local produce at the market and provide Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) bags to residents facing increased food insecurity due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Revere Community School (RCS): RCS will provide scholarships for Revere residents to attend English and/or HiSET classes for those who are looking to attend college, gain employment and/or obtain a better job.

Revere Parks and Recreation Department: The Parks and Recreation Department will provide a Saturday enrichment camp for Revere youth. The camp will enable parents and guardians to work on Saturdays without worrying about the cost of childcare. Additionally, youth enrolled in the camp will be provided with additional educational supports to address any adverse impacts of remote learning over the past year.

Revere Substance Use Disorder & Homelessness Initiatives (SUDHI) Office: The SUDHI Office will hire a full-time outreach worker who will carry out a wide range of services with the unsheltered population in Revere. Services will focus on linking individuals to community resources, provide social and healthcare support, and facilitate continuity of care by providing follow up and improved communication between partners.

The Neighborhood Developers: The Neighborhood Developers will expand resident services programming for residents living in their affordable housing units in Revere. They will focus their efforts in three areas: 1) offering part and full day on-site childcare to allow for residents to go back to work 2) tutoring program for youth who may need extra support/assistance as a result of virtual learning and 3) pilot rent reporting as a tool for increasing credit scores for individuals who took on debt during the pandemic.

​“Given the adverse impacts of the pandemic on Revere residents, funding our community partners will yield exciting, innovative approaches to struggles our community faces every day,” said Danielle Osterman, Community Development Program Manager. “By focusing on housing stability, pathways to good jobs, and increasing access to affordable childcare, these community partners draw upon key recommendations from Revere’s Workforce Development Plan. The CDBG Program in Revere continues to take steps towards establishing long-lasting, transformational benefits for our hard-working residents.”

This work coupled with the city’s overall master plan, Next Stop Revere, will create the tools and policies necessary for the next generation of success in Revere. Visit the Community Development Office’s webpage on revere.org for more information.