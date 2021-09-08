96th annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian set for this weekend

The 96th Annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian will be a great celebration of tradition, cultural pride and fun for the whole family this weekend (September 11 and 12) on Warren and Porter Streets in East Cambridge. The amazing entertainment lineup includes national recording artists that have become legends in the music industry.

This year’s Feast headliners are music icons Russell Thompkins, Jr. and The Stylistics and Jay Siegel and the Tokens. The fun begins on Saturday night with the Stylistics singing their hits, including “Betcha By Golly, Wow” and “You Make Me Feel Brand New”. Sunday’s main act will be the famous Jay Siegel and The Tokens. They will be entertaining the crowd with their mega #1 hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” as well as many of their other hits such as “Tonight I Fell In Love” and “Portrait of My Love”. This year’s entertainment schedule also includes performances by local favorites such as The World Premier Band, Smokin’Joe and the Henchmen, SeaBreeze with Stephen Savio, and Italian crooner Gian Faraone.

As always, there will be a food festival, parades, amusement rides, “Monsters, Inc.” and “Star Wars” movie characters, carnival games, street performers, and live entertainment throughout the weekend. On Saturday night at 6:30pm the Saints will be brought out for the first time for a short procession through the neighborhood. At 7:00pm that same night there will also be a special feast blessing and remembrance for those who perished on 9/11.

The Feast has food options for every taste as a “food festival” will be created on Warren Street. Come and try traditional feast fare such as sausages and peppers, zeppoles, steak tips, chicken parmesan, meatballs, eggplant, stove oven pizza, raviolis, calzones, lasagna, arancini, gnocci, tiramisu, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, french fries, cotton candy, fried dough, kettle popcorn, slush, steak & cheese, and everyone’s favorite – fried oreo cookies!

There will also be an Outdoor Feast Mass celebrated by Bishop Peter Uglietto on the Warren Street Stage at 10:30am on Sunday. At 1:00pm that same day, a feast highlight, the grand procession winds its way through the streets of East Cambridge and East Somerville with marching bands, floats, trolleys and the Saints. The parade will arrive back on Warren Street at 7:00pm for a large celebration and shower of confetti – don’t miss it! There will also be radio stations and family activities throughout this fun filled weekend, as well as Covid-19 vaccines by Cambridge Health Alliance. This is a great event for all ages. Play a game, watch a parade, try some great food, listen to music, go on a ride and have a great time! Feast hours are Saturday 1:00pm to 11:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 10:00pm.

For more information call (617) 661-1164 or visit www.cosmas-and-damian.org. See you at the Feast!