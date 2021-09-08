Primary Election Day in Wards 3 and 5 is Tuesday

There will be a primary election in Revere this coming Tuesday, September 14, for the Ward Council seats in Wards 3 and 5.

In Ward 3, four candidates are vying for the two top spots in order to advance to the November final election. Those candidates (as they will appear on the ballot) are Michael Joseph Roncevich, Wayne Douglas Rose, Anthony Saverio Cogliandro, and Albert J. Terminiello Jr.

In Ward 5, there also are four candidates: former City Councillor Al Fiore, Ronald J. Clark, Christian A. Marjano Ortez, and long-time incumbent John F. Powers. The top two vote-getting candidates likewise will advance to the November final election.

We urge all of the voters in these wards to get out and vote to choose YOUR ward councillor.

We also urge voters to go to the city’s Election Department website to check on their voting locations, which in many instances have been changed from the usual polling places because of the COVID-19 pandemic.