RPS plans to be fully in-person in the fall without a full-remote option

With Revere’s 14 day positivity rate at 2.8 percent, well below the 5 percent threshold that would trigger the roll back of some activities, Revere Public School Dr. Superintendent Dianne Kelly last week rolled out the RPS’s COVID safety plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

On the top of everyone’s mind is whether or not schools will be able to return to normal this fall given the rapid rise of the Delta variant of the virus that has been sweeping the US.

Kelly said teaching and learning will take place in-person and there will not be a full-remote option for students.

“We are working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to finalize options for students who are required to quarantine in the coming months and will have an update on that as planning evolves,” said Kelly. “We are also working with the School Committee on policy adjustments due to COVID and will share that information soon as well.”

Kelly encouraged students and families to visit the RPS website and review COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This guidance was developed in collaboration with the Revere Board of Health (RBOH) and other medical professionals,” said Kelly. “We will continue to work with our partner medical professionals to make adjustments to our policy as COVID-19 circumstances change.”

All staff, students, and visitors to schools will be required to wear an approved mask while indoors and on school busses.

Social distancing will not be required but encouraged whenever possible.

“We will continue our Routine Safety Check Testing program each Monday morning of the school year,” said Kelly. “Our goal is to have all students tested. Our weekly testing is crucial to our efforts aimed at ensuring a safe school environment for all. So please be on the lookout for an upcoming consent form.”

Kelly added that the “Close Contact Determination” of those potentially exposed to the virus is now determined by a host of factors.

“These include, but are not limited to, proximity to the positive individual, duration around the individual, and vaccination status,” said Kelly. “If your child is determined to be a close contact, the school nurse will contact you with support, guidance, and next steps.”

With 63 percent of eligible Revere residents vaccinated, Kelly said many eligible students have received their COVID vaccinations, helping to support a safe return to schools.

“Sixty four percent of Revere students, ages 12-15 have received at least one dose and 52 percent are fully vaccinated,” said Kelly. “Seventy three percent of Revere students, ages 16-19, have received at least one dose and 62 percent are fully vaccinated.”

Kelly added that RPS will be working to host upcoming RBOH local vaccination clinics for students who are 12 years or older.

“Please be on the lookout for communication that outlines dates and times for these upcoming clinics,” she said.