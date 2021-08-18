Albert J. Terminiello Jr. announces candidacy for Ward 3 City Councillor

Special to the Journal

Albert J. “Al” Terminiello Jr., a lifelong resident of Revere, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 3 seat on the Revere City Council.

Al is a 1971 graduate of Revere High School and a 1973 graduate of the New England Institute of Mortuary Science.

Community Service

Al is the co-chair and co-founder of the Revere Veterans Committee. During his leadership over the last 15 years, the Veterans Committee has raised thousands of dollars for scholarships for Revere High School students and supported the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center and the RHS JROTC program.

Al is particularly proud of the Veterans Committee’s $9,000 donation for the replacement of the flag poles at the Beachmont Veterans Memorial School.

Al is a 32-degree Master Mason, a Shriner, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the International Order of Odd Fellows, which are all community and charity-based organizations, as well as a member of the Revere Historical Society.

Personal employment

Al worked as an embalmer at the Bruno Funeral Home for 20 years. He was in the national product support division for Siemens Nixdorf Corporation where he was a top-10 specialist in high-speed, cold-fusion printing in the country.

Al has been a professional photographer since 1980 and was a founding partner of the Independent Newspaper Group that includes the Revere Journal.

Currently, Al works for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Equipment Distribution Program (EDP), a branch of the E-911 Public Safety Division.

Proud of his Revere family

Al is the son of the late Albert J. Terminiello Sr., who served as an officer in the Revere Police Department for many years before his retirement. Al personally served as an officer in the Revere Police Auxiliary for ten years.

Al’s mother, the late Barbara (Frye) Terminiello, was involved in many community service organizations. She was a member of the Revere Women’s Club and treasurer of the Revere League for Special Needs for 30 years. Al has also been a member of the Revere League for Special Needs for fifty years.

Al has two daughters, Jennifer and Jodi, five grandchildren (one grandchild is deceased), and two great-grandchildren and a brother Richard A. Terminiello, RHS Class of 74.

Al’s lifelong companion is Rose (Speranza) Pellegrino, who is also a Revere resident.

Reasons for pursuing a seat on the City Council

“I am seeking election to the City Council to help my ward and bring fairness and representation to all residents of Ward 3 and make Revere a better place for all,” said Al. “Our councillor, Arthur Guinasso, has set a very high bar in government standards and constituent services and I plan to follow the same path in being accessible to all residents and transparent in my actions, while I represent my constituents with the highest degree of integrity and honesty. No one will hold me to a higher standard than myself.”