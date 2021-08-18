A champion in sports, education: Falzarano begins in new position as Revere High assistant principal

Julianne Esposito Falzarano is well prepared to take on a position of leadership in the Revere High School administration. The former head cheerleading coach, Falzarano has begun in her new role as assistant principal at RHS. She will work directly with the incoming freshmen (Class of 2025).

Falzarano has been a mathematics teacher (algebra, geometry, financial literacy) for the past 14 years. A 2001 graduate of Revere High School and former cheerleading captain and varsity gymnast, Falzarano coached the RHS squad to three state titles and one national title.

Frank Shea, director of athletics at Revere High School, lauded Falzaro’s stellar accomplishments as a head coach in the Patriots’ program.

“Julianne’s resume speaks for itself – numerous league, state, and national titles,” credited Shea. “She was tremendously dedicated to the program and went above and beyond every year. A lot of her student-athletes went on and competed on college teams, which is a credit to her coaching.”

Falzarano, 37, graduated with a degree in Finance from Northeastern University, where she was a Division 1 college cheerleader for a national champion Huskies team. She also holds a Certificate of Graduate Studies in Educational Leadership from UMass Boston and a Master’s degree in Mathematics from Lesley College.

She initially worked in sales and real estate before beginning as a math teacher at Revere High School. She has enjoyed her tenure as a teacher, but always thought of advancing into an administrative capacity at some point in her career.

“I knew I wanted to have a greater impact on our school population, and I hope I’ll be able to do that as an administrator,” said Falzarano, who joins a leadership team at RHS that includes Principal Dr. Principal, Deputy Principal Leah Tuchman, and Assistant Principals Chris Bowen, Lena Marie Rockwood, Blaine Yesselman, and Jorge Ortega.

Looking back, Falzarano said coaching in the RHS athletic program helped her prepare for a position in the school administration.

“I think coaching cheerleading and managing an organization definitely helped build upon skills that would hopefully make me successful in school administration,” said Falzarano. “Being a cheerleader has a lot of different traits that you collect along the way – most importantly being able to work on a team that has one common goal.”

Falzarano is excited about the school year ahead, following what was a challenging year for students and staff, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to our students arriving at school soon,” said Falzarano. “I can’t wait to meet the freshman as we embark on our four-year journey.”

As an RHS alumnae, Falzarano can speak firsthand about the outstanding school system in Revere under the leadership of Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly. Revere is considered a national model for urban school districts.

“We have one of the best school districts, the best staff, and the best students,” said Falzarano. “And I’m honored to be a part of it.”