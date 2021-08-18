Rand street property named RBC ‘Beautiful Home’

In the city of Revere, very few homes have a lot of room in which they can beautify their property. This is the case in the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC)’s latest choice to be named RBC Beautiful Home.

So what does one do? Usually the owner takes advantage of every available inch of property and plants as many different flowers and bushes as is possible. This is what the Rand Street owner, Emilio Fusco, did at his home. Mr. Fusco has lived in his house for 20 years and spends 1 to 2 hours every other day to keep his property beautiful.

The first thing that is noticed is that the property is immaculate. Not a speck of debris is visible. The curved paved walk leading to the front door provides an interesting entry to the house. Along this walkway, on one side, there is a colorful assortment of pansies, nasturtium, and impatiens. The opposite side contains additional multicolored nasturtium and bushes. Along the front of the house at the end of the parking area, there is a low wall that is planted with an assortment of multi-colored flowers and green vines. At the end of this all, there is a basket of yellow impatiens. A back yard has many flowers that are visible from the street. Mr. Fusco’s pride in his home is obvious. He told the RBC that he “hopes that all owners would keep up their property in the city.” In that statement, the Revere Beautification is in complete agreement and urges all home owners to do as Emilio Fusco has done — “keep up your property”.