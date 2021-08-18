Rep. Giannino announces appointment of Christopher DeFilippis as legislative aide

State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino announced the appointment of Christopher A. DeFilippis as her legislative aide.

“As State Representative of the Sixteenth Suffolk District, I am thrilled to announce Christopher A. DeFilippis will be serving as my State House aide on Beacon Hill. Having earned a finance degree from Merrimack College as well as having his senior thesis archived in the college library, Chris brings both analytic and literary skills to the office of the State Representative,” said Representative Giannino (D-Revere). “I am confident that with Chris taking on this role in my office, we will continue to meet the needs and serve the people of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus.”

The duties of a legislative aide include a wide spectrum of responsibilities; tracking the representative’s legislative and budgetary priorities, researching legislative issues in order to brief the representative on matters pending before the House, and helping constituents navigate the vast web of state government. Chris’ past experience in both managerial and leadership roles will reinforce his success in dealing with daily responsibilities as well as any issues that may arise on short notice.

“I am so excited and honored to have been given the opportunity to work with Representative Giannino and to serve the community that I grew up in,” said Christopher DeFilippis. “I have a devoted love for my country, thus being able to work as a small facet of the Massachusetts State Government is a dream come true. I am looking forward to helping continue the great work that Team Giannino has accomplished within Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus.”