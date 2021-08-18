Obituaries 08-18-2021

Tony Speziale

Of Revere

Tony N. Speziale, 73, of Revere, passed away on Thursday, August 12 surrounded by his loving family.

The cherished son of the late Santino and Gina (D’Incecco) Speziale, he was the beloved husband of Maria (Simons) Speziale, loving father of Mark Speziale and Sandra Speziale-Burke and her husband, John Burke; adored grandfather of John “JJ” Burke Jr., Alexandra Burke and Brandon Speziale and caring brother of Alfredo Speziale and his wife, Denise and their children, Daniella and Alessandro Speziale and loving nephew of Luciana D’Incecco. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

At the family’s request, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony’s memory to the American Red Cross by visiting www.redcross.org.

Ann DeSimone

A warm, loving and kind person

Ann (Bellofatto) DeSimone, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on August 12 with her loving family by her side.

Ann was a warm, loving, and kind person who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to Encore and traveling with her husband. She worked as a secretary for many years. Most recently, she worked as a substitute teacher at the Lincoln School. This brought her much happiness and long lasting friendships. No words can express this incredible loss. She will be deeply missed.

Born in Revere on June 28, 1938 to the late Frank and Emma Bellofatto (Llewellyn), she was the beloved wife of 65 years to Michael DeSimone Sr., devoted mother of Michael DeSimone Jr. and his late wife, Cheryl of Plymouth, Diana Bright of Revere, Karen Vecchione and her husband, Richard of Danvers and Joanne Perullo and her husband, Charles of Revere; cherished grandmother of Jennifer DeSimone and her partner, Damien Britto, Michael DeSimone III, Amanda, Dayna, Diandra and Danae Bright, Richard and Stacy Vecchione, and Charlie, Nicole and James Perullo; adored great grandmother of Sophia, Nicholas, Reese, Lucas, Julianna and Cameron; dear sister of Emmalyn Grillo of Woburn, George Bellofatto and his wife, Doreen of Revere and the late Frank Bellofatto and his surviving wife, Norma, and the late Richard Bellofatto and his surviving wife, Maryann. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

All services were held privately by the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Karen Venditto

Owner and operator of Karmichael realty for almost 30 years

Karen M. Venditto, loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 64 on August 11 in the home of her daughter surrounded by her family and friends.

Karen was born on August 27, 1956 in Massachusetts to Jennie and Michael Venditto. She grew up in Chelsea and attended Saint Rose High School.

Karen became a real estate sensation at a young age; rising to the top of the real estate industry, while owning and operating her own business, Karmichael Realty for almost 30 years. The motto of Karmichael Realty was “Setting the Standard in Real Estate Excellence” which she did every day. Her passion was helping people find the perfect home for their family and she excelled at it.

She was a people person, always making friends wherever she went. She was a genuine person who just wanted to help people. Karen never said “no”; always putting others before herself, portraying her selfless nature.

Besides spending time with family and friends, and selling every house on the block; she loved art. Over the years, she learned how to make stained glass pieces, beaded, clay and metal jewelry, quilts and many fun items in between. She took many of these classes with her best friend, Chris. Karen hand-crafted all the salt and pepper shakers made from clay that were presented to guests as favors for her daughter’s wedding in 2015. She also loved watching suspense movies, driving around in her 1981 Fiat convertible, going out to eat at different restaurants, traveling, and listening to 60’s music.

Karen had a love for animals and had many pocket poodles over the years whom she cared for deeply. They would eat as well as her; prime rib, spare ribs, meatballs, etc – you name it.

She spent a lot of time in North Carolina after her daughter relocated there and enjoyed helping to care for her granddaughter, Annabella for the past two and a half years. She was Annabella’s Nonna, and the best one at that. She loved her family and friends deeply and tried her best to hang on to meet her newest grandson, but didn’t quite make it to his due date.

Karen also had a very special bond with her brother, Michael. They loved each other very much and they were always there for one another.

Karen was always a hard worker and she instilled this trait in her daughter, who is now a family nurse practitioner. Karen was always afraid she wouldn’t be a good enough mother, but it turns out, she was by far the best mother a girl could ever have. ​

A Letter to My Mother:

Mom, you will always be my best friend. You were there for me through thick and thin, no matter what, throughout my entire life. You loved me unconditionally and I loved you with all my heart. You were always a special woman; many people saw that. You were the strongest, most independent woman I ever met. I have always been so proud of you and everything you have accomplished in your lifetime. I don’t want to live without my mommy; it’s the hardest thing I’ll ever have to do.

You taught me everything I know, except how to live without you.

I love you Mom; I always will. You will forever be in my heart until the end of time. Forever your little girl I’ll be, Tyffany.

Ms. Venditto is survived by her mother, Jennie Venditto; brother, Michael Venditto Jr.; daughter, Tyffany Nyland and her husband, Michael Roten Jr; granddaughter, Annabella Roten; grandson to be, Gunner Roten; nephew, Satya Venditto- Angelani; niece, Ceiba Venditto-Angelani; best friend, Christine (Chris) Miner and her husband, John Miner; aunt, Elena Mazzone; cousins, Donna Gariboldi and her spouse, Jean Carr as well as Chuck Gariboldi and his wife, Laurie Gariboldi and their three children; nephew, Edward (Eddie) Landers and longtime friend, Bill Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Valerie Daiello; step-father, John McCormack; aunt, Annette Gariboldi and her husband, Charles Gariboldi.

At her request, no public service will be held. A private family gathering will be held in her honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen’s name to: Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – Angell Animal Medical Center (MSPCA–Angell) 350 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130

Tina Hinojosa Lauria

Former owner of the Yoga Lounge, owner of SoulDrink, and an advocate for people in recovery

Tina Hinojosa Lauria, age 45, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 13.

Tina was the daughter of the late Herberto Hinojosa and Maria (Imbracsio) Doherty. She leaves behind her proudest accomplishment, her daughter, Kayla. Co-parenting together, Tina and Kayla’s dad, Matt Parlante of Saugus, channeled all their energy and focus on raising their beautiful daughter. She also leaves her brother, Michael, his wife Marie-Elena and their children, Christopher and Ally, all of Revere, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tina was previously married to Officer Andrew Lauria and was step-mother to his three children, Drew, Dante and Andrea, all of Revere. Tina also had a love for animals. Espy, her 17 year old dog, was a constant in Tina’s life. Espy went with Tina everywhere, even to classes and work! Losing her in July was devastating to Tina.

Tina was a 1993 graduate of Revere High School, Tina continued her education at Salem State and received her Associates Degree. She was the owner of Unlimited Bookkeeping Services and worked as a bookkeeper for Roof Repairs Corp. and Power of Recovery. Her passion was yoga. She was the previous co-owner of The Yoga Lounge and also owned SoulDrink. Her classes were well known in the area and people loved the energy and positivity she radiated. She was a wellness advocate for Doterra and was also heavily involved in NamaStay Sober, a recovery based non-profit, at one time acting as their Director of Events.

She was a strong advocate for people in recovery. Tina’s beauty and strength were her biggest assets and she used her personal experiences to help people through their darkest days. She touched countless amounts of lives. Her infectious grin and love of life was the greatest gift she could pass on to her daughter.

Everyone is welcome to pay their respects to Tina on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 3-8 pm at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Visitation on Friday morning will be private, however, all are welcome to her Mass at 10 a.m., also at St. Anthony’s.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NamaStay Sober, 80 Cottage Street, Boston, MA 02128 or at namastaysober.com.

For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com