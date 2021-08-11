Large Crowds Enjoy Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach

The International Sand Sculpting Festival made a triumphant return over the weekend with a fun-filled event on Revere Beach.

Event Chair John Hamel was pleased with the large turnout at the Festival and the manner in which visitors followed social distancing guidelines.

Hundreds of thousands of people filled the Boulevard this past weekend to attend the Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival. This year’s theme was Revere Beach itself with the sculptures taking us on a brief stroll through a timeline of Revere Beach.

Sculpture #1 depicts Revere Beach the year it opened in 1896.

Violet Richardson from Boston shows off her festive beverage as she enjoys looking at Sculpture #1.

A detail from Sculpture #1 shows the faces of those first visitors to Revere Beach in 1896

Hamel said the organizing committee intentionally spaced out the seven sand sculptures over a much wider exhibition area to lessen the concentration of visitors in front of each sculpture.

“It was a well-attended event, but there wasn’t crowding,” said Hamel. “We had designed the event so there wouldn’t be any crowding around any stage because we didn’t have any live music, and there wouldn’t be any crowding around any major sculptures, because we didn’t have a centerpiece sculpture and we spread the sculptures further apart.”

A detail from Sculpture #2 showing the enterance to the original Wonderland, an amusement park that inspired Walt Disney

Saturday night’s fireworks was spectacular and remains a crowd favorite, especially with Hamel himself.

“People that know me know that the fireworks show is the highlight of the event for me,” said Hamel. “Every year I get a little nervous as Saturday night approaches, and I keep an eye on the weather. This year, the clouds remained high, and the wind was blowing out to sea, and it was a beautiful night for fireworks. I think everyone enjoyed it.”

Sculpture #2 depicts Revere Beach in the 1920s

Sculpture #3 depicts Revere Beach in the 1970s

A detail of Sculpture#3 shows a beachgoer in a bikini from the 1950s

Mayor Brian Arrigo and his wife, Daveen Arrigo, joined a large contingent of state and city officials at the Festival. The Mayor was interviewed by Boston television stations, who did remote broadcasts during the international event.

Each sculpture on the beach has a hidden detail, in Sculpture #3 it’s a mischevous elf

Hamel thanked Revere Beach Partnership President Rosette Cataldo for her leadership of the organization that brought the internationally acclaimed event to the City.

A detail of Sculpture #4 showing people having fun together

Sculpture #4 depicts Revere Beach in the present, a place that brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate and enjoy

Sculpture #5 shows Revere Beach in the future with many possibilities for the generations ahead

Sculpture #6 advertised the Netflix show Gabby’s Dollhouse

“We love Rosette – she’s our president and she did a great job,” lauded Hamel. “Our plan is to be back in full force and we’re going to start soon on planning another tremendous event for next year.”

Sculpture artist Brian Turnbough from Chicago works on a detail on Sculture #3, depicting Revere Beach in the 1950s

Spectaors take pictures of the sand sculptures

Sue McGrew from Tacoma Washington stands in front of here Sculpture #4 depicting Revere Beach in the present, a place for many to enjoy together

A sculpture depicting 500 Ocean Avenue greets visitors as they exit from Wonderland Station

Tech crew assistant and supervisor Sue and Mark Price worked hard to makes sure the scultures stayed in good shape for all to see

The hidden detail in Sculpture #4 was of a rhinocerous, it looks like he’s having fun at the grandstand party as well

A woman in a bikini typical of the 1970s stands as if she was real and enjoying the beautiful Summer day

Vendor Alan Bartis from Providence offered many fun balloons and gagets for kids of all ages

Amazon was represented

Arnold, Arnoldo, and Leslie Trejo from Maine took in the sand sculptures

Beach scene

Vietnam veteran Eddie Nadeau made his way down Revere Beach Blvd

Chris and Krista Jones from Boston do a selfie in front of a Sculpture #6 advertising the Netflix series Gabby’s Dollhouse

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center was on hand to offer free hydration, bananas, and hand sanitizer as well as encouraging those who haven’t yet to get the Covid Vaccine

Erin Lynch, Erin Conry, and Zoe Leven from Revere Beach Partnership, the organization that puts on this esteemed festival each year

Festival Scene

Franshelly Alcantara and Kiara Peralta from Providence have some fun with the balloons they bought

Frozen Hoagies offered some frozen treats to help the sand scupture lovers cool down on the Summer day

Geico’s famous Gecco was out on the boulevard

Kowloon sent their food truck out to help serve the crowd that came to enjoy the beach

Many vendors were on hand to help feed the crowd that came for the Festival

Mila from Everett was looking her best for the beach

Miss North Shore Katrina Kinkaid made an appearance to check out the sand sculptures

Rosanna Mana from Springfield (right) dances to the rhythms of David Bowdre

Sand sculptor Matt Deibert from Smithville New Jersey shows his daredevil side as he lies in the path of a Blue Line train in Sculpture #3