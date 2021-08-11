Large Crowds Enjoy Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach

The International Sand Sculpting Festival made a triumphant return over the weekend with a fun-filled event on Revere Beach.
Event Chair John Hamel was pleased with the large turnout at the Festival and the manner in which visitors followed social distancing guidelines.
Hamel said the organizing committee intentionally spaced out the seven sand sculptures over a much wider exhibition area to lessen the concentration of visitors in front of each sculpture.
“It was a well-attended event, but there wasn’t crowding,” said Hamel. “We had designed the event so there wouldn’t be any crowding around any stage because we didn’t have any live music, and there wouldn’t be any crowding around any major sculptures, because we didn’t have a centerpiece sculpture and we spread the sculptures further apart.”
Saturday night’s fireworks was spectacular and remains a crowd favorite, especially with Hamel himself.
“People that know me know that the fireworks show is the highlight of the event for me,” said Hamel. “Every year I get a little nervous as Saturday night approaches, and I keep an eye on the weather. This year, the clouds remained high, and the wind was blowing out to sea, and it was a beautiful night for fireworks. I think everyone enjoyed it.”
Mayor Brian Arrigo and his wife, Daveen Arrigo, joined a large contingent of state and city officials at the Festival. The Mayor was interviewed by Boston television stations, who did remote broadcasts during the international event.
Hamel thanked Revere Beach Partnership President Rosette Cataldo for her leadership of the organization that brought the internationally acclaimed event to the City.
“We love Rosette – she’s our president and she did a great job,” lauded Hamel. “Our plan is to be back in full force and we’re going to start soon on planning another tremendous event for next year.”