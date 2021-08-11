Jacqueline Chavez Announces Bid for Revere School Committee

Special to the Journal

Jacqueline Chavez has announced for School Committee. The following is her statement:

Dear Neighbors, Steadfast Supporters, and Community Members,

My name is Jacqueline Chavez (she/ella); I’m a former public school teacher, current education policy specialist at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the proud daughter of hardworking immigrants. I’m here to work to be your next school committeewoman.

As an educator, I understand how difficult this past school year was. March 13, 2020 was the last time I saw my kindergarten class in person. From that point on, I had just days to figure out how to teach 5-year-olds through a computer screen. Like many parents and educators, I too saw my students fall behind academically during the pandemic, and I couldn’t provide them the mental health support they needed. I also understand the overwhelming responsibilities school leaders, teachers, and staff have, especially this past year. As educators, we wear many hats. Not only are we designing lesson plans and learning systems, but we’re also working to develop Revere’s future leaders and without the right tools and resources this task can feel impossible.

As an education policy specialist, with a Master’s in Education Policy, I will bring to Revere the necessary skills and knowledge needed to create sustainable policies to enrich our students. I will also work to bring a crucial network of community partners and statewide resources to further empower families and support educators.

As the daughter of hardworking immigrants, I know my family’s struggles are not unique. My parents did not have the privilege to attend school beyond 6th grade. Between 80-hour work weeks and language barriers, they felt powerless when it came to my education. Families, I vow to be a committeewoman that empowers your voices and equips you with the necessary tools and knowledge you need to support your students.

Our students deserve equitable, high-quality education. In order to provide such education, Revere needs empowered families and supported educators.

As your next school committeewoman, I promise to:

• Prioritize equity and fair allocation of resources to support our students’ learning and mental health

• Increase postsecondary opportunities by creating district partnerships with scholarship organizations, college-and-career-support nonprofits, and by creating systems to ensure all students apply to FAFSA and have the college and career support they need

• Ensure accessibility to the School Committee by hosting weekly office hours, pushing for Facebook live streaming of meetings, and providing translation services

• Create leadership pipelines for educators including paid opportunities to lead professional development trainings, tuition reimbursements, and referral bonuses

As a public school teacher and education policy specialist at the MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, I’ve dedicated my career to ensuring all students, families, and educators have access to high-quality support and opportunities. To the students, families, and educators of Revere, put me to work.

Vote: November 2, 2021

Website: chavez4revere.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook & Instagram: @chavez4revere