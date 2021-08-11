Pines Home Is Named the Latest RBC ‘Beautiful Home’

The elegant simplicity of this Harrington Avenue home located in the Point of Pines is the reason it was chosen to be the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC) Beautiful Home of the Month.

The brick and vinyl home has a double door entrance that one enters by going up the brick stairs. There is a floral wreath on each of the doors and the entry is flanked by hanging baskets. To add more interest, there is a tiny yellow bicycle placed on the top step and a large wreath at the top of the house. Various bushes are on both sides of the house such as Rose of Sharon and hydrangea.

To the right of the house, there is a large manicured lawn with a dogwood tree in the middle. At the back of the yard is a white vinyl fence that encloses a pool. This fence has several lavender plants along it. In addition, there is a newly paved driveway that leads to a two car garage. There are clusters of flowers and solar lights along the driveway. The owners of the property are Annette DesRosiers and Frank Barker who have lived in their home for 5 years. The landscaping is done by Fernando’s Landscaping. But the owners like “puttering around” the yard and “attack it every weekend”. They feel that it is “satisfying to see the positive changes and to know that all their hard work has paid off.” The RBC congratulates the DesRosiers/Barker family on their beautiful property and encourage all Revere residents to work to make theirs beautiful also