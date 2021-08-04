Guinasso is Recovering from a Case of COVID-19

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso said he is recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive last week. Guinasso contracted COVID-19 despite having received two Pfizer vaccinations in February.

“I had every symptom: fever for a couple of days, a cough, the chills, runny nose,” said Guinasso. “I felt lousy for five days and I have been staying in quarantine.”

Guinasso said he first felt ill when he woke up on Sunday, July 25. The next day, he experienced fever, chills, and a runny nose.

“I went to Revere High to get tested and it quickly came back positive,” said Guinasso. “I consulted with my doctor, and I’ve been recovering from it since then. My goal is to get out on Saturday, but I’m going to stay away from the sandcastle festival [on Revere Beach].”

Guinasso encourages residents to get their vaccinations “because it was beneficial, and it’s been a quick recovery for me. The vaccinations limited it to a mild case.”

The popular dean of Revere city government, Guinasso announced that he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the year.