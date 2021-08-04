Rep. Giannino Announces Departure of Serino as Legislative Aide

Representative Jessica A. Giannino announced the departure of her legislative aide, Richard J. Serino of Revere. Serino will be leaving Rep. Giannino’s office later this month after serving in his capacity as legislative aide in the Office of the State Representative for the Sixteenth Suffolk District for the last seven years. He will be joining the private sector where he will be a project manager for a regional healthcare system.

“Although I am sad to see Ricky leave my office and that due to the pandemic, we were never able to work together in the State House itself, I am grateful that he stayed on as legislative aide in these early days of my tenure to assist in ensuring nothing fell through the cracks during the transition from my predecessor’s office to my office,” said Representative Jessica A. Giannino. “With Ricky’s institutional knowledge, I am appreciative of the critical role he played in helping me build relationships with key liaisons in state government, as well as folks in regional service agencies, which will help me better serve the people of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus. I wish Ricky nothing but success as he transitions to the next chapter of his professional life.”

“Leaving Representative Giannino’s office and the House of Representatives is incredibly bittersweet. Working with Rep. Giannino in her first months as our State Representative has been an honor, and I am proud that the transition from one legislative office to the next went smoothly, with no hiccups. I thank the Representative for her service to our community and to the Sixteenth Suffolk District, and for her friendship. I also want to express my appreciation, gratitude to both former Representatives Vincent and Reinstein for giving me the opportunity to intern and work in their offices, which led to a combined eleven years of service to the district between my time as a volunteer intern and legislative aide, as well as to former Speaker DeLeo for his wisdom and mentorship,” said Serino. “Finally, I want to thank the people of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus for their kindness over the years. At the end of the day, the work of this legislative office is to always help make the quality of life for the people of the Sixteenth Suffolk District a little better, and for seven years, I have done my best to assist the Representative in making sure that any constituent issue that is brought to the office’s attention is handled in a respectful manner, and even if we could not totally resolve a given issue, I am proud that under both Representative Giannino and Representative Vincent before her, this office has a track record of being responsive to the people of the Sixteenth Suffolk District.”