RHS Sports Roundup

Ventura’s a triple champ as RHS boys track takes second in GBL Meet

The Revere High boys outdoor track & field team turned in a strong second-place performance at last week’s Greater Boston League Meet that was held at Chelsea Stadium in which all eight GBL schools competed.

Coach Sam Ros’s crew accumulated 116 points, trailing only Somerville (173 points), and far-ahead of the third-place Chelsea Red Devils with 64.5 points.

The undisputed star of the meet was Patriot Cam Ventura, who captured first place in three events, the long jump, triple jump, and 110 meter high hurdles, winning all three by substantial margins in a dominating performance.

In the 110 hurdles, Cam sped to victory in 15.20 seconds, fully 2.6 seconds faster than his closest competitor. In the triple jump, his final landing of 39’-0.5” was more than a foot further than the second-place finisher. And in the long jump, Cam’s leap of 19’-8” was 11.75” longer than the second-place entrant.

Revere had two other GBL champs.

Ramadan Barry won the high jump with a leap of 5’9”, which edged the second place finisher by an inch. Ramadan also scored eight points with fourth-place finishes in the 110 hurdles and the long-jump to contribute a total of 18 points to the RHS scorecard.

Yophee Ek out-threw the field in the shot-put with a toss of 39’-11”, which was three inches further than the second-place boy. Yophee also added a point to the Revere cause with a sixth-place effort in the discus.

In addition, the Revere 4 x 400 relay quartet handily won that race in a time of 3:47.6, which was 15 seconds ahead of second-place Chelsea.

The Patriots had a pair of second-place finishers, Victor Pelatere in the 800 and Augusto Goncalves in the 400 dash.

Mark Marchese scored points in two events, a third place in the 100 meter dash and a fifth in the 200 meter dash for a total of eight points on the day.

Other medal-winners for Revere were: Ricardo Goncalves with a third place in the 400 hurdles; Tommy Desir with a fourth place in the 400 hurdles; Rami Amezilane with a sixth-place in the mile; Mahdi Bellemsieh with a fifth in the 800; and Abbas Atoui with a fifth in the shot-put.

The Patriot 4 x 100 relay came in fourth and the 4 x 800 quartet took third.

“Despite missing a lot of our seniors, due to their senior trip, who would have placed first or second or both in some of the events, the rest of the team held our own to finish second overall,” said Ros. “Had we had a full team, there is no doubt we would have been contending for the win with Somerville.

“The rest of the team stepped up big, especially with Cam winning three individual events and the newer guys stepping up. Senior Yophee Ek has come a long way from being a JV thrower most of his high school career to being the league champion in the shot put,” Ros continued. “With the absence of James Clauto, Ramadan Barry came up big with a new PR-winning jump in the high jump to become the league champion there.

“We are graduating a lot of scoring seniors, but look forward to the younger guys stepping up next year,” Ros added.

Burke, Lopez, Mahoney are GBL girls champs

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team turned in a number of outstanding performances at the Greater Boston League Meet that was held last Wednesday at Chelsea Stadium.

Three Lady Patriots captured GBL titles in their individual events.

Alannah Burke outsped the field in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:30.1, which was 10.3 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Alannah finished her season undefeated in the 800 among the GBL schools.

Gianna Mahoney took home a first-place medal in the javelin with a throw of 104”-0’ — almost 40 feet further than her closest competitor and only inches from her all-time personal best in the event. Gianna’s performance capped an undefeated season for her in the javelin in the GBL.

Natalia Lopez outdistanced the field in the discus with a toss of 70’-10”, more than four inches further than her closest rival.

Isabella Cuartas took second place in the 400 dash with a clocking of 69.2. Rocio Gonzalez placed third in the two-mile run with a time of 15:33. Carly Bennett placed fourth in the mile with a clocking of 7:13.1.

Jerelys Canales turned in a pair of fifth place finishes in the 200 dash with a time of 31.1 and in the long jump with a leap of 13’-7.5”

In the final event of the day, the Revere 4 x 400 relay quartet of Isabella Cuartas, Carly Bennet, Rocio Gonzalez, and Alannah Burke finished in third place with a time of 5:01.2.

Altogether, the Lady Patriots totaled 62 points to finish in fifth place among the eight GBL schools, just two points behind fourth-place Lynn English and three points behind third-place Somerville.

Lynn Classical won the meet with 91 points and Everett was second with 83 points.

“Despite this unprecedented year, the girls track and field team had a great season,” said RHS first-year head coach Raquel MacDonald. “We had four league wins, many personal bests, and even some state meet medals.

“I am so proud of how hard this team worked to represent their city on the track,” continued MacDonald, a former RHS star track athlete. “I am looking forward to next year to see what else the girls will accomplish. I am confident that we will see some school record-breaking performances and even more state qualifiers.”

Clauto shines at All-State Meet

Revere’s James Clauto competed in the All-State Championships in the high jump this past Saturday in Norwell and just missed earning a medal.

James went into the meet seeded 19th out of 27 and finished ninth overall with a personal record jump of 6’-2”. He just missed getting a medal, which is awarded to the top eight competitors, by one spot. His leap of 6’-2” tied for fourth place with six other competitors, but he fell to ninth based on more misses.